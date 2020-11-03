Sedgley poised to become Napa mayor; Painter, Narvaez lead for council

Despite trailing the field, Martin held out hope that his mayoral run would encourage “people who want to be taken seriously as locals” – such as younger Napans and the Latinx community – to become more deeply involved in civic affairs.

“I think what we’ve done is awakened a lot of people in Napa; now a lot of people will pay more attention to what goes on in City Hall,” he said Tuesday night from Honrama Cellars in south Napa. “We’ve done everyone we could to make sure people who thought they never had a voice, have a voice. I congratulate Scott, but we will continue to make sure that our voices are heard at City Hall.”

Martin left open the possibility of running for office again in the future, including for a City Council seat.

This year's election marks the first time that Napa's City Council members have been assigned to one of four voting districts in which they must reside, and where only those living in a district vote for their representative. Napa adopted the area-based system in May in response to a petition from the Napa County Progressive Alliance, which alleged that the previous system allowing voters from across the city to choose councilmembers violated state voting-rights law by diluting the influence of Latinx residents. (The race for mayor remains an at-large election, open to voters citywide.)