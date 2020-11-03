Sedgley takes dominant early lead in race for Napa mayor

John Tuteur, the county registrar of voters, estimated Napa County’s first release of voting totals just after the 8 p.m. closing of California polls — built almost entirely on 42,914 ballots received by mail — will account for 60% of the final total, the largest share in recent memory. With more citizens casting ballots earlier than ever, Tuteur described the situation at the election office and vote centers around the county as “busy but not overwhelmed” — a state he attributed both to the promotion of mail-in voting and the larger number of people working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

“People aren’t commuting, so we don’t have people coming early in the morning, or late after work,” he said at the county election bureau shortly before 4:30 p.m. “There’s no ‘lunch hour’ in the usual sense. The pace has picked up, but it hasn’t blown up.”

“… People have been paying attention to this election. There’s not a lot of ‘Oh my God, I woke up this morning and I forgot to vote!’”

Tuteur estimated about 85% of registered Napa County voters will return ballots, down from an earlier 90% because of the record-high level of early voting.