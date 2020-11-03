 Skip to main content
Sedgley takes dominant early lead in race for Napa mayor
Election 2020

Voting in Napa County 2020

"I VOTED" stickers are accompanied by bottles of hand sanitizer for those entering one of nine vote centers across Napa County in the final days of the electoral campaign. 

 Howard Yune, Register

Napa City Council member Scott Sedgley was headed for a dominant win for the city’s mayor over fellow council member Doris Gentry, based on early returns Tuesday night.

Sedgley led with 16,010 votes to Gentry’s 4,877. Business owner Gerardo Martin, a late entry into the race, trailed with 3,710.

Elsewhere in Napa County, incumbents seemed set to retain office, except in St. Helena, where business owner Eric Hall appeared headed for one of two city council seats, displacing incumbent David Knudsen. In Yountville, incumbent Jeff Durham was a distant third, making it unlikely he would return to the town council.

In the Napa City Council race, land use consultant and planning commission member Beth Painter was leading in District Two over three opponents, with almost 58% of the vote. In District Four, business owner Bernie Narvaez was on track to become the city’s second-ever Latino council member, leading restaurant owner Renee Cazares with almost 69% of the vote.

This is the first election in which Napa voters selected council members on the basis of districts. Districts One and Three will be up for a vote in 2022. It is also the first serious mayoral contest in 16 years, with longtime Mayor Jill Techel retiring.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, voter turnout in Napa County had been running at the highest local levels since 1960, the Election Division reported — 64.5% of eligible voters versus about 45% shortly before the polls closed in 2016.

John Tuteur, the county registrar of voters, estimated Napa County’s first release of voting totals just after the 8 p.m. closing of California polls — built almost entirely on 42,914 ballots received by mail — will account for 60% of the final total, the largest share in recent memory. With more citizens casting ballots earlier than ever, Tuteur described the situation at the election office and vote centers around the county as “busy but not overwhelmed” — a state he attributed both to the promotion of mail-in voting and the larger number of people working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

“People aren’t commuting, so we don’t have people coming early in the morning, or late after work,” he said at the county election bureau shortly before 4:30 p.m. “There’s no ‘lunch hour’ in the usual sense. The pace has picked up, but it hasn’t blown up.”

“… People have been paying attention to this election. There’s not a lot of ‘Oh my God, I woke up this morning and I forgot to vote!’”

Tuteur estimated about 85% of registered Napa County voters will return ballots, down from an earlier 90% because of the record-high level of early voting.

Napa County may count 75% of its ballots by Friday, and 95% by Nov. 12, Tuteur estimated. Mail-in ballots in California must be postmarked no later than Election Day, but may be received as late as Nov. 20.

In American Canyon, longtime incumbent Mayor Leon Garcia held off a spirited challenge from Council member Mark Joseph, with 62% of the vote in early returns. Joseph, the former city manager, argued that Garcia was too reliant on city staff and was reluctant to take political risks to move the city forward.

American Canyon voters appeared set to send incumbent council member Miriam Aboudamous back for a second term, with 3,028 early votes, and tap former police officer Pierre Washington to fill a seat left open by the retirement of Council member Kenneth Leary, with 2,395 votes, in a five-way race.

In St. Helena, voters were set to return Mayor Geoff Ellsworth for a second term, holding off a challenge from Council member Mary Koberstein and former Council member Peter White. Ellsworth had 733 votes to 710 and 417 for challengers Mary Koberstein and Peter White.

Former Council member Lester Hardy appeared headed for a return to the panel after 26 years, with 733 early votes. Hall was second in the six-way race for two seats, with 726 votes.

St. Helena voters were evenly split on a measure that would limit development on the “Adams Street parcel,” a city-owned piece of land that has been a hot topic in recent years. Some want to lease or sell the land for revenue-generating development, such as a hotel, and possibly a new city hall. Others want to preserve it as open space, or develop it only lightly. The measure had 921 no votes and 917 yes votes.

In Yountville, voters apparently rejected a measure that would have made the town the first jurisdiction in the county to permit retail cannabis shops. The city of Napa permits sales, but only for medicinal purposes. The Yountville measure had 771 no votes to 369 yes votes in the early results.

Yountville Town Council incumbent Marjorie Mohler and former Council member Eric Knight were leading, with 593 and 528 votes respectively, in a four-way race for the two council seats.

In Calistoga, incumbent council members Irais Lopez-Ortega and Michael Dunsford held off challenges from two political newcomers, with 781 and 495 votes. Incumbent Mayor Chris Canning was not challenged and returns for his third term.

In most places in the county, elections broke down along fairly familiar slow-growth/smart growth lines, with candidates on the slow side promising to preserve the “small town character” of the locality, while more pro-development candidates billing themselves as interested in sustainability and preserving the financial health of the cities and town.

In Napa, however, the race for mayor became highly personal. Sedgley was a well-known member of the city fire department, but he annoyed conservatives with his unabashedly progressive positions and pro-labor views. Gentry is well-known in Republican politics and has been active in civic affairs for years, including organizing the annual Fourth of July parade, but she turned out to be an unusually polarizing candidate.

She alienated many voters with her votes against flying the Pride flag at the city hall during Pride Month and against a resolution declaring systemic racism a public health crisis.

She openly supported business owners who reopened in defiance of the state and county coronavirus shutdown orders and she was dogged by questions about her appearance at a 2019 event with far-right activist Ben Bergquam, who has associated himself with the White nationalist Proud Boy movement. She denies inviting him to the event and says she does not know him beyond that one appearance.

She was savaged by critics online, who questioned her resume and claims of long business success. In October, the Register confirmed that former owners of businesses she claimed to own over the years disputed her accounts.

Napa County Election results, Nov. 3, 2020

NAPA COUNTY RESULTS
NAPA MAYOR Votes Percent
SCOTT SEDGLEY 16,010 65
DORIS GENTRY 4,877 20
GERARDO MARTIN 3,710 15
NAPA CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 2 Votes Percent
BETH PAINTER 3,915 58
DAVID CAMPBELL 1,368 20
JIM HINTON 839 12
PAUL STODDARD 648 10
NAPA CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 4 Votes Percent
BERNARDO "BERNIE" NARVAEZ 3,096 69
RENEE CAZARES 1,396 31
AMERICAN CANYON MAYOR Votes Percent
LEON GARCIA * 3007 62
MARK JOSEPH 1,817 38
AMERICAN CANYON COUNCIL Votes Percent
MARIAM ABOUDAMOUS * 3028 39
PIERRE WASHINGTON 2,395 31
JOEY H. PALMA 1166 15
ERIC "EA" ALTMAN 713 9
JASON KISHINEFF 468 6
CALISTOGA MAYOR Votes Percent
CHRIS CANNING 1,073 100
CALISTOGA COUNCIL Votes Percent
IRAIS LOPEZ-ORTEGA * 781 36
MICHAEL DUNSFORD * 495 23
LISA M GIFT 462 21
SPIRO MAKRAS 418 19
ST. HELENA MAYOR Votes Percent
GEOFF ELLSWORTH * 733 39
MARY KOBERSTEIN 710 38
PETER WHITE 417 23
ST. HELENA CITY COUNCIL Votes Percent
ERIC HALL 726 23
LESTER HARDY 757 24
LESLIE STANTON 662 21
ROSAURA SEGURA 579 19
DAVID KNUDSEN 399 13
YOUNTVILLE TOWN COUNCIL Votes Percent
MARJORIE MOHLER 593 31
ERIC E. KNIGHT 528 27
JEFF DURHAM 462 24
SCOTT OWENS 349 18
NVUSD TRUSTEE, AREA 4 Votes Percent
EVE RYSER 1,690 43
ICELA MARTIN 1,415 36
DEVIN MARTIN JONES 810 21
CJUSD GOVERNING BOARD Votes Percent
RUDY GONZALEZ 790 24
JULIANNE PAULA ELKESHEN * 729 22
STEPHANIE ROTHBERG-ALLAN 661 20
MATTHEW REID * 574 18
MARK L. GALINDO 499 16
CONGRESS VALLEY WATER DISTRICT, BOARD MEMBER Votes Percent
RENATE E. SICARD 59 46
ROBIN FRANCIS 41 32
ADAM JOFFE 28 22
* incumbent

You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.

