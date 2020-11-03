Sedgley takes dominant early lead in race for Napa mayor

Napa City Council member Scott Sedgley was headed for a dominant win for the city’s mayor over fellow council member Doris Gentry, based on early returns Tuesday night.
Sedgley led with 16,010 votes to Gentry’s 4,877. Business owner Gerardo Martin, a late entry into the race, trailed with 3,710.
Elsewhere in Napa County, incumbents seemed set to retain office, except in St. Helena, where business owner Eric Hall appeared headed for one of two city council seats, displacing incumbent David Knudsen. In Yountville, incumbent Jeff Durham was a distant third, making it unlikely he would return to the town council.
In the Napa City Council race, land use consultant and planning commission member Beth Painter was leading in District Two over three opponents, with almost 58% of the vote. In District Four, business owner Bernie Narvaez was on track to become the city’s second-ever Latino council member, leading restaurant owner Renee Cazares with almost 69% of the vote.
This is the first election in which Napa voters selected council members on the basis of districts. Districts One and Three will be up for a vote in 2022. It is also the first serious mayoral contest in 16 years, with longtime Mayor Jill Techel retiring.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, voter turnout in Napa County had been running at the highest local levels since 1960, the Election Division reported — 64.5% of eligible voters versus about 45% shortly before the polls closed in 2016.
John Tuteur, the county registrar of voters, estimated Napa County’s first release of voting totals just after the 8 p.m. closing of California polls — built almost entirely on 42,914 ballots received by mail — will account for 60% of the final total, the largest share in recent memory. With more citizens casting ballots earlier than ever, Tuteur described the situation at the election office and vote centers around the county as “busy but not overwhelmed” — a state he attributed both to the promotion of mail-in voting and the larger number of people working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.
“People aren’t commuting, so we don’t have people coming early in the morning, or late after work,” he said at the county election bureau shortly before 4:30 p.m. “There’s no ‘lunch hour’ in the usual sense. The pace has picked up, but it hasn’t blown up.”
“… People have been paying attention to this election. There’s not a lot of ‘Oh my God, I woke up this morning and I forgot to vote!’”
Tuteur estimated about 85% of registered Napa County voters will return ballots, down from an earlier 90% because of the record-high level of early voting.
Napa County may count 75% of its ballots by Friday, and 95% by Nov. 12, Tuteur estimated. Mail-in ballots in California must be postmarked no later than Election Day, but may be received as late as Nov. 20.
In American Canyon, longtime incumbent Mayor Leon Garcia held off a spirited challenge from Council member Mark Joseph, with 62% of the vote in early returns. Joseph, the former city manager, argued that Garcia was too reliant on city staff and was reluctant to take political risks to move the city forward.
American Canyon voters appeared set to send incumbent council member Miriam Aboudamous back for a second term, with 3,028 early votes, and tap former police officer Pierre Washington to fill a seat left open by the retirement of Council member Kenneth Leary, with 2,395 votes, in a five-way race.
In St. Helena, voters were set to return Mayor Geoff Ellsworth for a second term, holding off a challenge from Council member Mary Koberstein and former Council member Peter White. Ellsworth had 733 votes to 710 and 417 for challengers Mary Koberstein and Peter White.
Former Council member Lester Hardy appeared headed for a return to the panel after 26 years, with 733 early votes. Hall was second in the six-way race for two seats, with 726 votes.
St. Helena voters were evenly split on a measure that would limit development on the “Adams Street parcel,” a city-owned piece of land that has been a hot topic in recent years. Some want to lease or sell the land for revenue-generating development, such as a hotel, and possibly a new city hall. Others want to preserve it as open space, or develop it only lightly. The measure had 921 no votes and 917 yes votes.
In Yountville, voters apparently rejected a measure that would have made the town the first jurisdiction in the county to permit retail cannabis shops. The city of Napa permits sales, but only for medicinal purposes. The Yountville measure had 771 no votes to 369 yes votes in the early results.
Yountville Town Council incumbent Marjorie Mohler and former Council member Eric Knight were leading, with 593 and 528 votes respectively, in a four-way race for the two council seats.
In Calistoga, incumbent council members Irais Lopez-Ortega and Michael Dunsford held off challenges from two political newcomers, with 781 and 495 votes. Incumbent Mayor Chris Canning was not challenged and returns for his third term.
In most places in the county, elections broke down along fairly familiar slow-growth/smart growth lines, with candidates on the slow side promising to preserve the “small town character” of the locality, while more pro-development candidates billing themselves as interested in sustainability and preserving the financial health of the cities and town.
In Napa, however, the race for mayor became highly personal. Sedgley was a well-known member of the city fire department, but he annoyed conservatives with his unabashedly progressive positions and pro-labor views. Gentry is well-known in Republican politics and has been active in civic affairs for years, including organizing the annual Fourth of July parade, but she turned out to be an unusually polarizing candidate.
She alienated many voters with her votes against flying the Pride flag at the city hall during Pride Month and against a resolution declaring systemic racism a public health crisis.
She openly supported business owners who reopened in defiance of the state and county coronavirus shutdown orders and she was dogged by questions about her appearance at a 2019 event with far-right activist Ben Bergquam, who has associated himself with the White nationalist Proud Boy movement. She denies inviting him to the event and says she does not know him beyond that one appearance.
She was savaged by critics online, who questioned her resume and claims of long business success. In October, the Register confirmed that former owners of businesses she claimed to own over the years disputed her accounts.
Napa County Election results, Nov. 3, 2020
|NAPA COUNTY RESULTS
|NAPA MAYOR
|Votes
|Percent
|SCOTT SEDGLEY
|16,010
|65
|DORIS GENTRY
|4,877
|20
|GERARDO MARTIN
|3,710
|15
|NAPA CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 2
|Votes
|Percent
|BETH PAINTER
|3,915
|58
|DAVID CAMPBELL
|1,368
|20
|JIM HINTON
|839
|12
|PAUL STODDARD
|648
|10
|NAPA CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 4
|Votes
|Percent
|BERNARDO "BERNIE" NARVAEZ
|3,096
|69
|RENEE CAZARES
|1,396
|31
|AMERICAN CANYON MAYOR
|Votes
|Percent
|LEON GARCIA *
|3007
|62
|MARK JOSEPH
|1,817
|38
|AMERICAN CANYON COUNCIL
|Votes
|Percent
|MARIAM ABOUDAMOUS *
|3028
|39
|PIERRE WASHINGTON
|2,395
|31
|JOEY H. PALMA
|1166
|15
|ERIC "EA" ALTMAN
|713
|9
|JASON KISHINEFF
|468
|6
|CALISTOGA MAYOR
|Votes
|Percent
|CHRIS CANNING
|1,073
|100
|CALISTOGA COUNCIL
|Votes
|Percent
|IRAIS LOPEZ-ORTEGA *
|781
|36
|MICHAEL DUNSFORD *
|495
|23
|LISA M GIFT
|462
|21
|SPIRO MAKRAS
|418
|19
|ST. HELENA MAYOR
|Votes
|Percent
|GEOFF ELLSWORTH *
|733
|39
|MARY KOBERSTEIN
|710
|38
|PETER WHITE
|417
|23
|ST. HELENA CITY COUNCIL
|Votes
|Percent
|ERIC HALL
|726
|23
|LESTER HARDY
|757
|24
|LESLIE STANTON
|662
|21
|ROSAURA SEGURA
|579
|19
|DAVID KNUDSEN
|399
|13
|YOUNTVILLE TOWN COUNCIL
|Votes
|Percent
|MARJORIE MOHLER
|593
|31
|ERIC E. KNIGHT
|528
|27
|JEFF DURHAM
|462
|24
|SCOTT OWENS
|349
|18
|NVUSD TRUSTEE, AREA 4
|Votes
|Percent
|EVE RYSER
|1,690
|43
|ICELA MARTIN
|1,415
|36
|DEVIN MARTIN JONES
|810
|21
|CJUSD GOVERNING BOARD
|Votes
|Percent
|RUDY GONZALEZ
|790
|24
|JULIANNE PAULA ELKESHEN *
|729
|22
|STEPHANIE ROTHBERG-ALLAN
|661
|20
|MATTHEW REID *
|574
|18
|MARK L. GALINDO
|499
|16
|CONGRESS VALLEY WATER DISTRICT, BOARD MEMBER
|Votes
|Percent
|RENATE E. SICARD
|59
|46
|ROBIN FRANCIS
|41
|32
|ADAM JOFFE
|28
|22
|* incumbent
You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.
