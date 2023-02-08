Napans and visitors should prepare to slow down while driving around downtown Napa in the near future, as speed limits will soon be lowered by five miles per hour on 23 street segments, with most concentrated in and around the city’s downtown core.

The pending reductions are the result of the city’s annual speed limit update. The Napa City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance that will make the change, though it will actually come into effect 30 days after the council passes the generally routine second reading of the ordinance at a meeting in the near future.

Julie Lucido, the city's public works director, said at the meeting that about 15% of Napa’s arterial and collector streets are surveyed each year, meaning that all those streets are surveyed every seven years.

This time about 43 street segments were analyzed; 20 won’t see any changes, and none will see a higher speed limit.

Ed Moore, engineering assistant for the public works department, talked through Napa's process of surveying street speed through traffic surveys. Much of the process involves going out to the streets in question and capturing the speed of drivers. Speed limits are then based on the 85th percentile of recorded speeds — the speed at which 85% of drivers travel that speed or less.

But the studies are also developed around an analysis of collisions, as well as other conditions specific to the area, Moore said.

Councilmembers said they approved of lowering the speed limits, though a few had questions about traffic enforcement. Moore said speeding concerns now go to both Napa Police and the Public Works department, and he meets regularly with the police traffic division.

Kara Vernor, executive director of the Napa County Bicycle Coalition, spoke in support of the speed limit reductions. The coalition was especially excited to see some streets — including many in downtown — go down to 20 mph. She said that will allow the streets to be enjoyed more by bicyclists and pedestrians.

Maureen Trippe, a co-founder of Slow Down Napa — a community group that’s pursued a goal of slowing down traffic in Napa’s residential neighborhoods over the past few years — also spoke in support of the reductions, and thanked the city’s public works and police departments for pulling together the data for lower speeds.

But Trippe said the group wanted Napa to start moving forward with traffic calming pilot projects — essentially quick engineering projects that can help control traffic flow, such as speed humps. She noted that the pilot projects are small-scale and not very expensive.

“While data can inform, the experience of driving through a neighborhood that’s using some traffic calming engineering measures, gives you even greater feedback from the community,” Trippe said.

Napa street segments that will see 5 mph speed limit decreases Browns Valley Road – Partrick Road (east) to Laurel Street: 35 to 30 mph. Byway East – Wise Drive to Salvador Avenue: 30 to 25 mph. California Boulevard – Laurel Street to Second Street: 30 to 25 mph. California Boulevard – Second Street to Lincoln Avenue: 30 to 25 mph. Coombs Street – Division Street to Grigsby Court: 25 to 20 mph. Fifth Street – Coombs Street to Main Street: 25 to 20 mph. First Street – Laurel Street to California Boulevard 35 to 30 mph. First Street – Jefferson Street to Soscol Avenue: 25 to 20 mph. Foster Road – West Imola Avenue to Old Sonoma Road: 30 to 25 mph Fourth Street – Third Street to Coombs Street: 25 to 20 mph. Franklin Street – Fourth Street to Pearl Street: 25 to 20 mph. Main Street – Fifth Street to Pearl Street: 25 to 20 mph. Napa Valley Corporate Drive – Napa Valley Corporate Way to Kaiser Road: 40 to 35 mph. Napa Valley Corporate Way – Napa Valley Corporate Drive to Highway 221: 40 to 35 mph. Pearl Street – Franklin Street to Soscol Avenue: 25 to 20 mph. Pueblo Avenue – California Boulevard to Jefferson Street: 30 to 25 mph. Pueblo Avenue – Jefferson Street to Soscol Avenue: 30 to 25 mph Second Street – Jefferson Street to Main Street: 25 to 20 mph Seminary Street – Oak Street to Clay Street: 25 to 20 mph. Solano Avenue – Redwood Road to Trower Avenue: 40 to 35 mph. Third Street – Jefferson Street to Soscol Avenue: 25 to 20 mph. Trower Avenue – Linda Vista Avenue to Solano Avenue: 35 to 30 mph. West Imola Avenue – Foster Road to Highway 29: 30 to 25 mph.

