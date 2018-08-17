The lineup for council and school board elections in November is now set, with a surprising number of candidates in Upvalley and school elections running without an opponent.
Here’s who will be on local ballots:
City of Napa
The race for two places on the Napa City Council will feature six candidates, including the three-term incumbent Peter Mott. The other seat in play this November belongs to Jim Krider, who was appointed last year after the retirement of Juliana Inman and will not seek a full four-year term.
Challengers include Mary Luros, who was appointed to the council in 2015 and served 22 months before losing in the 2016 election, as well as Liz Alessio, a former city parks commissioner and director of the nonprofit Operation: With Love from Home.
Also on the ballot are Bernie Narvaez, an insurance agent who also served on the parks commission; former Congressional and Napa County supervisor candidate James Hinton; and Ricky Hurtado, community engagement manager for the nonprofit Cope Family Center.
Napa city voters will join residents elsewhere in the county in deciding on a hotel room tax increase intended to boost funding for affordable housing construction. The city’s version of the initiative is Measure F, which would raise the transient occupancy tax at hotels, bed-and-breakfast inns and licensed in-house lodgings from 12 to 13 percent.
AMERICAN CANYON
Five candidates are running to two council seats.
Councilmembers Mark Joseph and David Oro are being challenged by Pierre Washington, Robert Vega and Jason Kishineff.
For Oro, the election will mark his first campaign after being appointed to the City Council in February 2017 to fill the seat of Belia Ramos, who was elected to the Napa County Board of Supervisors in November 2016.
Joseph has served two terms on the council. He ran unopposed for reelection in 2014.
Washington, 54, is a retired Richmond police detective currently working as the corporate security director for Roche-Genentech in Vacaville. Vega is a registered nurse who has lived in American Canyon for 15 years. Kishineff, 48, is a homemaker who has lived in American Canyon for nine years.
Yountville
Three members of the Yountville Town Council are assured of new terms after no challengers filed to run in the November election. Returning to the council will be Marita Dorenbecher and Kerri Dorman, while John Dunbar will stay on as mayor.
Voters in Yountville, as in other local cities and unincorporated Napa County, will vote on increasing the hotel room tax by a percentage point to 13 percent and using the added revenue to support affordable housing development. The town’s initiative will be known as Measure S and will apply to overnight stays of 30 days or fewer.
Also on the Yountville ballot is Measure R, which is intended to allow the town to use more of its room-tax revenue. Starting with the current fiscal year that began July 1, the measure would raise the town’s Gann limit – a cap on spending growth set by the state constitution – by $3 million, and allow that maximum to grow annually by the growth in transient occupancy tax for four years through June 2022.
St. Helena
City Councilmember Geoff Ellsworth will challenge incumbent Alan Galbraith for the mayor’s seat.
Ellsworth, whose council seat expires in 2020, and Galbraith were the only candidates to file for mayor by last Friday’s deadline.
Council incumbent Paul Dohring and challenger Anna Chouteau are running without opposition. Incumbent Peter White did not re-file for his seat.
Incumbent school board trustees Maria Haug, Julio Olguin and Lisa Pelosi each filed for re-election. Nobody else filed to run, so the incumbents will be re-elected unopposed and will not appear on the ballot.
Calistoga
Incumbent Mayor Chris Canning is running unopposed.
Incumbent City Councilmembers Jim Barnes and Gary Kraus have also filed to run for re-election.
Don Williams, retired businessman/educator, is the only newcomer who filed to run for City Council.
In the school board election, trustees Indira Lopez and Jeff Maxfield filed to run for re-election and are unopposed.
Napa Valley Unified School District
The NVUSD Board of Education has four seats up, with all four candidates without opponents.
Robin Jankiewicz, who was appointed to Area 1 in March, filed to retain her seat.
Attorney David Gracia is running for Area 2, whose seat became vacant in May when Trustee Elba Gonzalez-Mares resigned after moving to another part of Napa.
Gonzalez-Mares, who now lives in Area 6, is running for this seat currently held by Trustee Robb Felder, who decided to not run for reelection.
Cindy Watter, a former Napa City Councilmember and retired Napa High School teacher, is running for Area 3. Trustee Thomas Kensok decided not to run again for his seat.
Napa Valley College Board of Trustees
The college board will have three competitive races from among the four seats up for election in November.
Area 2 Trustee Amy Martenson is being challenged by environmental lawyer Jeff Dodd, who is the son of state Senator Bill Dodd.
Area 3 Trustee Mary Ann Mancuso will face Beth Goff, a teacher at American Canyon High School.
Area 4 Trustee Kyle Iverson will square off against community organizer Xulio Soriano.
Only Area 5 Trustee Michael Baldini is running without a challenger.
Napa County Board of Education
Incumbent Trustees Don Huffman (Area 1), Janna Waldinger (Area 2), Sindy Biederman (Area 3) and Ann Cash (Area 4) are running unopposed. Biederman was appointed in June following the resignation of Lisa Lindsey, who moved to Rio Vista.