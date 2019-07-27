The city of Napa will install new Veterans Recognition banners in Veterans Memorial Park in November. The intent of these banners is to honor members of our armed forces who are currently deployed overseas. The banners will include the service person’s name and branch of service.
The banners displayed over the past several years have been very meaningful to the families and loved ones and are a constant reminder to those who pass by of the great sacrifice some of our Napa County residents are making to help keep us safe and secure.
If you are a family member or loved one of a service member deployed overseas, submit the Veterans Recognition Banner Form, included with the online version of this article, or contact the Napa County Veterans Service Office at 707-253-4558.
If you know of a family that has a deployed service person, please give this information to them so they can fill out a form. Submission deadline is Sept. 6. This allows the banner to be prepared and hung in Veterans Park before Veterans Day in November.
On behalf of the Napa County Veterans Commission and the veterans population of the county, we would like to thank Mayor Jill Techel and the City of Napa staff for supporting this worthwhile yearly event.