Sen. Bill Dodd introduces bill to expand fundraising opportunities through online wine auctions

Pandemic restrictions have been in place for nearly two years now, and in light of the rise of virtual events here in wine country, Sen. Bill Dodd (D-Napa) has introduced a new bill to expand online wine auction opportunities for group fundraising.

The bill, SB 1011, would change the existing law surrounding the special licenses necessary to put on a wine auction and would shift allowances from three events to four per calendar year for nonprofits and businesses. Similarly, the bill also would allow trade groups to extend their online auctions from the current two-day maximum up to 15.

“Expanding the ability to hold these online auctions makes perfect sense given the technology that has emerged during the pandemic to keep us safe,” said Sen. Dodd in an announcement of the bill. “My bill would allow groups to step up this much-needed fundraising, improving our economy and charitable giving.”

The bill has been publicly backed by a local industry group, the Napa Valley Vintners, as its amendments would increase the organization’s ability to raise money each year and in turn distribute these funds across the community.

“As with many businesses and organizations, the COVID era of the last two years has forced the Napa Valley Vintners to innovate in ways we had not initially intended,” said Rex Stults, Napa Valley Vintners’ VP of Industry Relations. “One of the ways we have done that is better leveraging technology and remote bidding during fundraising auctions … SB 1011 simply adds an additional fundraising auction opportunity per calendar year and allows for a few additional days of accepting bids from interested bidders.”

Napa Valley Vintners' president and CEO Linda Reiff said this legislation is much needed to help these groups compete in the world of e-commerce, and “ultimately allows for expanded fundraising potential for all nonprofits.”

“As many in the local nonprofit community can attest to, COVID-19 threw a monkey wrench into fundraisers that relied on packing hundreds of Napa Valley wine enthusiasts into a room and conducting a live auction,” Stults elaborated. “Everyone has had to pivot, and one of the ways we are pivoting is to better utilize technology to allow folks to participate in fundraising auctions, live, from anywhere in the world.”

“In a way, it creates new opportunities, [and] in our case, for Napa Valley wine lovers to purchase their favorite vintages from their favorite vintners, or meet new ones, joining in the excitement and supporting our efforts to promote, protect and enhance the Napa Valley,” he said.

While a “minor amendment,” to current legislation, Napa Valley Vintners and other similar groups in the state report that they are grateful for the bill’s introduction after another difficult year.

You can reach Sam Jones at 707-256-2221 and sjones@napanews.com.

Pop the cork on Napa Valley wine! Discover the hidden stories of Napa Valley wine and the people behind it -- plus expert analysis from our columnists and more with our weekly email newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.