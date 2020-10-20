Sen. Bill Dodd’s Holiday Fundraiser supports Napa County high school students

State Sen. Bill Dodd will host his 21st Annual Holiday Party on Friday, Dec. 4, to support If Given A Chance, an organization that for 25 years has assisted Napa County high school students who have shown grit and determination through profound traumatic challenges to continue their education.
“These past few months and years have been extremely difficult and we’re looking forward to virtually celebrating the accomplishments of not only the students we mentor, but the determination of the community to thrive,” said Allison Haley, Napa County District Attorney and president of If Given A Chance.
This year’s virtual event will be live-streamed at Silverado Resort from 6-7:15 p.m.
A silent auction featuring superb Napa Valley wines and unique experience bundles begins Sunday, Nov. 15th. Mark Ibanez of KTVU will lead the live auction on Friday, Dec. 4th. Napa jazz singer Kellie Fuller and pianist Mike Greensill will enhance the evening with their holiday cheer. Announcement of the essay contest winners will close the event and monetary prizes will be awarded to the students for their inspired leadership.
To register or to become a sponsor for the event, go to BillDoddHolidayParty.com.
Tickets at $50 per person include dinner, which can be picked up at Foodshed or at La Cheve Bakery and Brews, which is owned and operated by IGAC alumnae Cinthya Cisneros. Due to her immigration status, Cisneros initially struggled to get financial aid in 2008 for college.
Thanks to the mentoring and financial support from IGAC, she graduated from Sonoma State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry.
“Having the support of If Given a Chance through those years was essential to help me navigate my future, be able to go to college, and ultimately give back,” said the 29-year-old woman, who earlier this year opened the restaurant with her family in Napa’s oldest historic building, the Old Adobe.
In addition to surprise special guests, the event will also feature comments from Haley; Barbara Nemko, Napa County Superintendent of Schools; Elizabeth Glenn O’Dell, proprietor, Health+You LLC, who will speak on “The Power of Resilience”; and Dorothy Salmon, co-founding board member of If Given A Chance.
For more information, contact: Janna Waldinger at 707-260-5656 or info@ifgivenachance.org
