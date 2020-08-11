Sen. Dodd bill to protect newspapers clears committee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SACRAMENTO – A bill co-authored by Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, that would delay for two years a requirement for newspapers to comply with the state’s new gig-worker law, protecting the industry from financial crisis while ensuring the future of journalism, cleared a key committee today.

“In these uncertain times, ensuring newspapers can remain viable and continue reporting is vitally important to our democracy,” Dodd said in a news release Tuesday. “They are our eyes and ears, and we cannot afford to lose them. This bill will prevent new costs that could be a knock-out blow for some struggling newspapers and keep jobs from going away.”

Many newspapers are facing dire financial futures. Nationwide, advertising revenue has declined by more than half over the past seven years, dropping from $25 billion in 2012 to $11 billion in 2019. Economists predict an additional 25% decrease in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The demise of newspapers will mean lost jobs and a reduction in news coverage – from reporting on local school boards to news in our nation’s capital, Dodd said.