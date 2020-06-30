Sen, Dodd holding 'Justice in Policing' town hall Tuesday evening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, is hosting a Justice in Policing Virtual Town Hall on Tuesday evening that will include a panel of community leaders and give the public time to ask questions.

The 6 p.m. event will be streamed on government sites and YouTube.

Dodd and guests will cover community policing, race, and reform following recent police violence against people of color.

Dodd's goal is to give constituents a forum in which to discuss police violence and hear input from experts, according to his press secretary Paul Payne.

Guests joining Dodd at the town hall are the Rev. Dante Quick of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Vallejo; Bay Area psychologist Terri L. Thompson; Michael Gennaco, an expert on law enforcement reform and accountability systems; and Gabriel "Jack" Chin, professor at University of California at Davis Law School.

The public's comments will be noted and considered for future initiatives, Payne said.

Dodd represents California's Third Senate District that includes parts of Solano, Napa, Sonoma, Yolo, Sacramento and Contra Costa counties.