Sen. Dodd hosts state schools chief in COVID-19 virtual town hall

Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will host a virtual town hall Jan. 12 with the latest updates from California’s schools chief, Superintendent Tony Thurmond, and public health experts, on the coronavirus pandemic and the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations.
The town hall will be streamed live over multiple channels and broadcast on KSVY Sonoma. Panelists will take live and submitted questions.
Participating with Thurmond will be Dr. Allison Brashear, dean of the UC Davis School of Medicine.
The event will be Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. It will be streamed live on KSVY.org with video at https://sd03.senate.ca.gov, www.facebook.com/SenBillDodd and www.youtube.com/user/SonomaTV/
Email questions to: townhall@ksvy.org. Call-in questions: 707-933-9133.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
DEC. 29: American Canyon police attempting to stop a vehicle suspected to be involved in a criminal threat case saw it flee at speeds up to 80…
DEC. 21: Napa police arrested a transient suspected of taking items from a vehicle.
DEC. 15: Napa Police were called to Queen of the Valley Medical Center on a report of a patient threatening a security guard with a knife.
DEC. 10: Napa Police were called to the 1000 block of Von Brandt Street on a report of a disturbance involving a knife.
DEC. 5: A 26-year-old Napa man was arrested after an incident that police said ended with officers using a bean bag shotgun and a Taser in the…
DEC. 5: A 20-year-old Vallejo man was arrested for weapons violations following a pullover on American Canyon Road, American Canyon Police reported.
NOV. 26: A 19-year-old Napa resident is being held without bail on charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon after police r…
NOV. 11: Two men were playing cards in the labor lot near Soscol and Kansas avenues when one of them was attacked by an acquaintance who threw…
NOV. 6: Police from three departments, assisted by a California Highway Patrol helicopter, chased two suspects from American Canyon to Benicia…
NOV. 4: Responding to a call of a possible vehicle burglary at Lola's Market on Old Sonoma Road, Napa Police said they encountered a man who s…