Sen. Dodd hosts state schools chief in COVID-19 virtual town hall

Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will host a virtual town hall Jan. 12 with the latest updates from California’s schools chief, Superintendent Tony Thurmond, and public health experts, on the coronavirus pandemic and the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations.

The town hall will be streamed live over multiple channels and broadcast on KSVY Sonoma. Panelists will take live and submitted questions.

Participating with Thurmond will be Dr. Allison Brashear, dean of the UC Davis School of Medicine.

The event will be Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. It will be streamed live on KSVY.org with video at https://sd03.senate.ca.gov, www.facebook.com/SenBillDodd and www.youtube.com/user/SonomaTV/

Email questions to: townhall@ksvy.org. Call-in questions: 707-933-9133.

