Sen. Dodd hosts virtual town hall on wildfire preparedness

Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will host a virtual town hall Tuesday, April 13, on wildfire preparedness and prevention featuring a panel of experts including the state’s top firefighter, Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter.

The town hall will be streamed across multiple channels. Panelists, including Christopher Thompson, president of the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation, will join Sen. Dodd in answering submitted questions and calls from viewers.

The town hall will be at 6 p.m. Streaming live audio: KSVY.org

Email questions to: townhall@ksvy.org. Call-in questions: 707-933-9133 (studio line)

