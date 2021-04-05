 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sen. Dodd hosts virtual town hall on wildfire preparedness

Sen. Dodd hosts virtual town hall on wildfire preparedness

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
State Sen. Bill Dodd

State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa

 Submitted photo

Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will host a virtual town hall Tuesday, April 13, on wildfire preparedness and prevention featuring a panel of experts including the state’s top firefighter, Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter.

The town hall will be streamed across multiple channels. Panelists, including Christopher Thompson, president of the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation, will join Sen. Dodd in answering submitted questions and calls from viewers.

The town hall will be at 6 p.m. Streaming live audio: KSVY.org

Video: https://sd03.senate.ca.gov

Email questions to: townhall@ksvy.org. Call-in questions: 707-933-9133 (studio line)

WATCH NOW: CLOSE CALL FOR AMERICAN CANYON POLICE DEPARTMENT 

An American Canyon Police Department motor officer had a close call on Thursday. Remember: Section 23114 of the California Vehicle Code says you need to secure and cover your load (i.e. when going to the dumps).

SEE THE WEEK IN CARTOONS 

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chief: I did not see Floyd actively resisting

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News