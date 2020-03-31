Sen. Dodd: Napa doctor is Woman of the Year

Dr. Andrea “Andi” M. Clarke has been named Napa County's Woman of the Year for 2020 by state Sen. Bill Dodd.

Dr. Clarke has shown her commitment to the physical and emotional well-being of Napa Valley residents as physician-in-charge at the Kaiser Permanente Medical Offices in Napa and board member of Mentis, a nonprofit mental health group serving low-income families, Dodd said in a news release.

“Now, more than ever, as we fight the invisible foe, it takes all of us to protect our community,” Clarke said. “I am surrounded by an amazing team. This reflects their work. I am deeply humbled and honored by Sen. Dodd’s recognition.”

Dr. Clarke received her undergraduate degree in biology from Pacific Union College and went to medical school at Loma Linda University in Southern California. She returned to the Napa area in 2003 and worked in family medicine before joining Kaiser Permanente in 2009. The facility in Napa serves 50,000 patients with 47 doctors.