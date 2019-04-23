VALLEJO – Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will host a public forum April 28 in Vallejo to discuss issues that are important to mobile home communities.
Dodd, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Manufactured Home Communities, will lead a panel of experts addressing various topics including consultants, advocates and state housing officials. Speakers will take questions from the audience.
Panelists include: Terri Pohrman, Vallejo Mobile Home Coalition; Kimberly Dorcik, Fair Housing of Napa Valley; Eric Guerra, consultant to the Senate Select Committee on Manufactured Home Communities; Ollie Ehlinger, Legal Services of Northern California; Joe Harney, state Department of Housing and Community Development.
The Mobile Home Summit will be Sunday, April 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Loyal Order of Moose, 337 Nebraska St., Vallejo.