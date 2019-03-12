SACRAMENTO – Legislation from Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, that would allow Napa County to negotiate with the state Department of General Services to buy the 850-acre Skyline Wilderness Park cleared a key committee Tuesday.
Senate Bill 20 would ensure the prime land with popular hiking trails and views of the Bay Area remains a public open space forever.
“We must preserve this land for the public and place it under local control so it remains parkland in perpetuity,” Sen. Dodd said. “This is such an important community asset, both from a recreational and environmental perspective.”
Napa County has sought the land for many years. It currently holds a lease on the property under an agreement with the state that will expire in 2030.
The property in the Napa Valley foothills includes 25 miles of trails and a beautiful pond, Lake Marie. A portion of it is adjacent to Napa State Hospital.
The bill cleared the Governmental Organization committee. It heads next to Appropriations. Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, is principle co-author.