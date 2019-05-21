SACRAMENTO – Legislation from Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, that would allow Napa County to negotiate with the state Department of General Services to buy the 850-acre Skyline Wilderness Park was approved by the full Senate Monday afternoon.
Senate Bill 20 would ensure the prime land with popular hiking trails and views of the Bay Area remains a public open space forever.
“We must preserve this land for the public and place it under local control so it remains parkland in perpetuity,” Dodd said. “This is such an important community asset, both from a recreational and environmental perspective.”
Napa County has sought the land for many years. It currently holds a lease on the property under an agreement with the state that will expire in 2030.
The property in the Napa Valley foothills includes 25 miles of trails and a pond, Lake Marie. A portion of it is adjacent to Napa State Hospital.
The bill is co-authored by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters. It heads next to the Assembly.