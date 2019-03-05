SACRAMENTO – Heather Stanton, a longtime Napa County public servant who has devoted her retirement to helping Napa and Solano county seniors, was honored by Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, as 2019 Woman of the Year.
“I have been so very fortunate to have had the unique opportunity to serve our community over the past 27 years,” Heather Stanton said. “And I have been blessed to work alongside so many great public servants and community members. I thank Sen. Dodd for this tremendous recognition.”
Heather Stanton is on the board of directors of the newly formed Napa-Solano Area Agency on Aging and is the chair of the Napa County Commission on Aging, where she is in her second two-year term.
She began her elder advocacy after retiring from the Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District, where she served as project manager from 1998 to 2008. She previously worked for the city of Napa, overseeing parks and recreation, including the Napa Senior Center. Before coming to Napa in 1981 she worked for the city of San Jose and ran her own public relations firm.
As Napa’s Community Resource Department director she oversaw construction of Las Flores Community Park and the Napa Skateboard Park. Her duties as flood control manager included guiding the Napa River flood control project, restoring wetlands, replacing bridges and creating various recreational facilities.
In retirement, she served on numerous non-profit organizations including the Area Agency on Aging for Napa and Solano counties. She volunteered as executive director during the agency’s transition and helped lead the creation of the new organization.
“Heather has been a true public servant and trusted member of this community for decades,” said Sen. Dodd. “Her legacy is cemented by her leadership on the flood control project and other important initiatives. I’m grateful for her many contributions.”