Sen. Dodd sponsors virtual town hall on pandemic mental health in Napa, Sonoma

State Sen. Bill Dodd

State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa

Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will host a virtual town hall June 1 on mental health during the pandemic featuring a panel discussion with experts from Stanford University, the National Alliance on Mental Illness and Napa-based Mentis.

The town hall will be streamed live over multiple channels and broadcast on KSVY Sonoma. Panelists will take live and submitted questions.

Participants include Dodd; Dr. Cerrene Cervantes, executive director of NAMI Solano County; Dr. Rona Hu, medical director of the Acute Psychiatric Inpatient Unit at Stanford Hospital, and Rob Weiss, executive director of Mentis.

The event will be at 6 p.m., June 1, with streaming live audio: KSVY.org

For video, go to https://sd03.senate.ca.gov, www.facebook.com/SenBillDodd or www.youtube.com/user/SonomaTV/

Email questions to: senator.dodd@senate.ca.gov.

Call-in questions: 707-933-9133.

