Sen. Dodd Most Prolific California Lawmaker in 2019

SACRAMENTO – Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, announced today the completion of a busy 2019 legislative session with 16 bills signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom – the highest number from any single California lawmaker this year.

“We’ve tackled some important issues but the work goes on,” Sen. Dodd said. “They key is to maintain our progress on making California a better place to live and work. And we have plenty of challenges left to address.”

This year, Sen. Dodd continued his focus on wildfire prevention and recovery as climate change-driven infernos burned across the state. New laws will ensure vegetation trimming around homes (Senate Bill 190) and around utility lines (SB 247), improve wildfire weather forecasting (SB 209) and enhance public safety power shutoff planning (SB 167).

In addition, Sen. Dodd introduced measures to build on past water policy success (SB 19), improve local housing (SB 235), streamline transportation project funding (SB 137), create local parkland (SB 20), support university research (SB 442) and reduce the tragic frequency of racing horse deaths (SB 469). He also passed new laws to protect seniors from abuse (SB 314) and aid mobile home residents (SB 274).

“Californians deserve a vibrant, sustainable state that we can be proud to call home and leave to the next generation,” Sen. Dodd said. “I’ll continue pushing for policies to advance that vision.”

Sen. Dodd topped all other senators in the number of bills signed this year. One Assembly member also had 16 bills signed. Since his election to the Legislature five years ago, Sen. Dodd has had a total of 67 bills signed into law. In Gov. Newsom’s first year in office, he signed 870 bills into law, an average of seven per legislator.

