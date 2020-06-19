Sen. Dodd to hold Virtual Town Meeting on justice in policing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SONOMA – Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will host a virtual town hall June 30 on community policing, race and reform amid the recent high-profile deaths of African Americans and people of color at the hands of law enforcement.

Dodd will be joined in the town hall broadcast live on KSVY/Sonoma TV and streamed across multiple channels by a panel of community leaders and experts who will answer submitted questions and take calls from listeners.

The goal of the town hall is to foster a community discussion about one of the most pressing issues of our time while seeking public input on possible solutions, according to Dodd's news release.

Dodd said he is committed to advancing legislation to end systemic racism in policing and ensuring equity and social justice on all levels.

His guests including the Rev. Dante Quick of Vallejo’s Friendship Baptist Church; Bay Area psychologist Terri L. Thompson, and Michael Gennaco, nationally recognized expert on law enforcement reform and accountability systems.