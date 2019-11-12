{{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will host a town hall meeting Tuesday, Nov. 19, in Napa to discuss continued concern over wildfire safety and recent widespread electric power shutoffs by Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

“We must keep our communities safe, and the way PG&E has responded is unacceptable,” said Dodd. “I’m calling for fundamental change to the governance, control and oversight of the troubled utility.”

The town hall will feature a panel of state and local experts discussing actions already underway to protect the public, necessary improvements and next steps. It will be co-hosted by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters.

The town hall will be in the Napa Valley College Little Theater, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

