Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will host a town hall meeting Tuesday, Nov. 19, in Napa to discuss continued concern over wildfire safety and recent widespread electric power shutoffs by Pacific Gas & Electric Co.
“We must keep our communities safe, and the way PG&E has responded is unacceptable,” said Dodd. “I’m calling for fundamental change to the governance, control and oversight of the troubled utility.”
You have free articles remaining.
The town hall will feature a panel of state and local experts discussing actions already underway to protect the public, necessary improvements and next steps. It will be co-hosted by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters.
The town hall will be in the Napa Valley College Little Theater, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.