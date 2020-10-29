Sen. Dodd's virtual town hall to focus on future of economy, public health

Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will host a virtual town hall Nov. 10 on what California and the nation can expect over the next four years in the areas of policy, law, the economy, public health and other crucial areas.

The senator will convene a panel of experts, and answer questions from listeners via email and phone.

The town hall will be streamed live over multiple channels and broadcast on KSVY.

The town hall panelists are: David McCuan, professor of political science at Sonoma State University; Robert Eyler, professor of economics at Sonoma State University; Dr. Karen Relucio, Napa County public health officer, and Kevin R. Johnson, dean, UC Davis School of Law.

The event will be at 6 p.m. on Nov. 10 with streaming live audio on KSVY.org

For video: go to https://sd03.senate.ca.gov or https://www.facebook.com/SenBillDodd

