Senate bill 11 passes, to secure wildfire insurance for valley wine producers

As wildfires scorch more and more of California, state legislators are looking for ways to make sure rural farmers can get the insurance they need to maintain their agricultural operations.
The California State Senate in late July unanimously approved Senate Bill 11, followed quickly by a signature from the governor. It aims to expand insurance opportunities for local farmers, growers and ranchers. After last summer’s devastating wildfires, advocacy groups and politicians have been joining forces to encourage their constituents to insure their properties, while also working to keep premiums reasonable.
Under existing law, the California FAIR Plan Association, a state-created insurance pool designed to spread risk among private insurers, requires that basic property insurance be provided for property owners who may not have previously had access due to cost or income constraints.
The new law expands the association's authority to cover farm buildings, which were previously excluded. While the new rules still exclude vehicles, equipment, crops, and livestock, backers say it is a necessary step in solving the problem of under-insurance.
“With insurance companies increasingly dropping their customers due to wildfire risk, homeowners depend on the FAIR Plan as the insurer of last resort for their coverage," said Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara in a statement. "My department staff will do our part to implement Senate Bill 11, helping to close the commercial insurance coverage gaps that are leaving many of our agribusinesses exposed to major losses."
Also behind the bill was Sen. Susan Rubio (D-22), the California Farm Bureau Federation, and public policy groups like the Napa County Farm Bureau, which worked with its members to guide the legislation before being presented to state government.
“In order for California to remain the breadbasket of the world, we have to support and protect our farms in the face of devastating wildfires,” said Sen. Rubio following the passage of the bill.
Ryan Klobas, the Chief Executive Officer for the Farm Bureau, says this project has been at the top of his group’s to-do list for a while, since it will directly affects pretty much everyone in the agricultural and business sector.
“This has been a number one priority for us,” he said, “And hopefully, people can access coverage soon since we worked so hard to expedite the process.”
Klobas says he hopes that farmers will be able to tap into this resource by the end of the year, as the Senate approved the bill on an expedited basis.
“In order to expedite this process, we have been working closely with the Commissioner,” Klobas said. “Our members' premiums went up three times, four times, for a fraction of the coverage they used to have … and we started to notice we had many members not getting their coverage reviewed.”
“It’s designed to be one option of many, which hopefully people will be able to take advantage of.”
While the passage of this bill is a great first start, Klobas says there is plenty of work to be done to help local farmers and growers recover sustainably after this past year or so.
“Already, businesses have been dealing with COVID-19, the wildfires … so to have no insurance coverage whatsoever, that’s a problem,” he said. “If you get hit again, there’s a possibility you’ll go out of business … This creates a large problem because so many businesses were impacted, and when you add on top of that, it is just a continual hit.”
Despite political and geographic differences across the state, Klobas says the bills support was strong and bipartisan, with a unanimous vote to back it.
“The bill is absolutely non-partisan … Everyone is being impacted equally,” said Klobas. “You cannot have the businesses face all these problems and then not have it impact everyone in Napa Valley across the board.”
“We represent all of agriculture, and we have to start getting solutions for these businesses.”
The next step for Klobas and the Farm Bureau is tackling the private sector, and incentivizing insurers to offer basic coverage at a reasonable premium. Klobas says there is no “silver bullet” in addressing this goal, but states it is a “multi-pronged approach” geared toward impacting the safety and security of its members.
The Napa Valley Vintners, a nonprofit trade organization, also has some wildfire insurance goals of their own. Michelle Novi, NVV's industry relations and regulatory affairs director, is the group's insurance authority and has been leading their continued efforts with the state legislature.
"We are thrilled that the governor has signed SB11 and that it has an urgency clause," she said. "But at the same time, it's not enough. It's coming pretty late in the year, we don't expect the California FAIR Plan to have all of the documents in place to be able to start writing these policies for at least three more months, which will be very much into the fire season."
Since the bill only ensures up to $3 million in policy coverage -- which is not very much for a large-scale operation -- Novi and the NVV sent Commissioner Lara a follow-up letter with additional requests and priorities. The list includes increasing the coverage cap, simplifying the application process, and supporting the expansion of statutory authority to pause commercial coverage non-renewals in the wake of a disaster.
"This is about recognizing that we have some big, big issues and threats to the overall resiliency of the Napa Valley wine business, and we all need to come together to find those solutions," said Novi. "We have a model for commercial insurance that was predicated on certain types of events and disasters happening very infrequently or not at all, and the last four years have really turned that model on its head."
You can reach Sam Jones at 707-256-2221 and sjones@napanews.com.