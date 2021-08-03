Senate bill 11 passes, to secure wildfire insurance for valley wine producers

The Napa Valley Vintners, a nonprofit trade organization, also has some wildfire insurance goals of their own. Michelle Novi, NVV's industry relations and regulatory affairs director, is the group's insurance authority and has been leading their continued efforts with the state legislature.

"We are thrilled that the governor has signed SB11 and that it has an urgency clause," she said. "But at the same time, it's not enough. It's coming pretty late in the year, we don't expect the California FAIR Plan to have all of the documents in place to be able to start writing these policies for at least three more months, which will be very much into the fire season."

Since the bill only ensures up to $3 million in policy coverage -- which is not very much for a large-scale operation -- Novi and the NVV sent Commissioner Lara a follow-up letter with additional requests and priorities. The list includes increasing the coverage cap, simplifying the application process, and supporting the expansion of statutory authority to pause commercial coverage non-renewals in the wake of a disaster.