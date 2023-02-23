State Sens. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, and Mike McGuire, D-North Coast, will co-chair the 2023-24 legislative session’s Senate Select Committee on California’s Wine Industry, a committee they have jointly led since 2016.

“The wine industry is a major economic and tourism driver for our state and it is essential that the Legislature focus on issues that impact it,” Dodd said in a statement Wednesday. “We’ve made big strides in achieving competitiveness in the global market and innovations in sustainability.”

California’s wine industry accounts for 90% of all wine produced in the U.S. and, according to a 2022 report by the California Association of Winegrape Growers and Wine Institute, the industry created 422,000 jobs. The wine industry is also credited with bringing in 23 million tourists annually and has an economic impact of $73 billion to the state.

“We’re ready to get to work on some of the top issues facing the industry and our wine growing communities including climate adaption, workforce housing, economic development and sustainable farming practice,” said McGuire, whose family farmed prunes and grapes in the Alexander Valley of Sonoma County for nearly 50 years.

The committee consists of a bipartisan group of state senators who oversee the diverse issues currently affecting the California wine industry.