Send us your photo of Napa Valley holiday lights

Send us your photo of Napa Valley holiday lights

Holiday Lights
Dreamstime

Have you decked the halls for the holidays?

The Register is compiling its annual list of holiday light displays.

To nominate your own decorations or your neighbor’s, send an email with a photo and the address to shartley@napanews.com. Please make sure to include your name, the address and a description of the display.

The online gallery of photos will be posted to the Napa Valley Register website on Saturday, Dec. 12.

