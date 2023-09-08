Ceremonies scheduled Monday morning in Napa County will be among the remembrances planned around the U.S. to honor the nearly 3,000 people who died in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Local observances will take place at the Napa 9/11 Memorial Garden, outside the American Canyon fire station, and in the plaza of the Yountville Community Center.

Napa

Napa Sunrise Rotary is organizing Remembering 9/11, which will take place at the city’s memorial, in front of the Kohl’s store on Main Street.

The free event will run from 11 a.m. to noon, with Napa Councilmember Bernie Narvaez, a former Marine, as the master of ceremonies. Also scheduled to speak is former Napa County Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht.

For more information, contact Narvaez at 707-339-2727 or napabernie@gmail.com.

American Canyon

The American Canyon Fire Protection District is hosting a Patriot’s Day Remembrance Ceremony outside its fire house, at 911 Donaldson Way East. The observance will begin at 11 a.m.

Yountville

The town of Yountville will present its annual Sept. 11 remembrance event in the Community Center plaza at 6516 Washington St. The observance will take place from 7 to 8 a.m. and includes a moment of silence at 7:28 a.m. PDT (10:28 a.m. EDT), the time when the World Trade Center’s north tower collapsed in 2001 – 29 minutes after the south tower fell.

Attendees are invited to share stories or poems, honor those who lost their lives, or acknowledge first responders and service members who served on 9/11.

All three venues are home to memorial displays that incorporate structural steel from the World Trade Center, whose twin towers dominated the New York City skyline for three decades until their destruction by two hijacked jetliners.

