Exhibits at the second annual Napa Lighted Art Festival will include:

- The Language of Love, Birgit Zander: First Presbyterian Church, 1333 Third St.

- Sound Bank, David Sullivan: Napa Square, 1455 School St.

- The Anti-Spectacle, Brian Bush: First Street Napa, 1300 First St.

- The Mansion, technical lighting by Creative Lighting: 1005 Jefferson St.

- Horizon, Ross Ashton and Karen Monid: Goodman Library, 1219 First St.

- Beyond Imagination, students from New Technology High School: Native Sons of the Golden West, 937 Coombs St.

- Kinote, mammasONica: Blue Note Napa (Napa Valley Opera House), 1030 Main St.

- Rabbit Hole, Jeffery Yip: Vintners’ Collective, 1245 Main St.

- Triton Genos, Hyperbinary studio: Napa’s Riverfront, 700 Main St.

- Aquarium, Marpi: Napa River Inn (Historic Napa Mill), 500 Main St.

- Beyond the Walls (seven existing murals along the Napa Valley Vine Trail): 800 Vallejo St.

- Night Bloom, Napa Valley Balloons Inc.: Oxbow Commons, 1268 McKinstry St. (Saturdays and Sundays only)

- Museum of the Moon, Luke Jerram: CIA at Copia, 500 First St.

- Find Me Somebody to Love, Deanna Marsh: CIA at Copia, 500 First St.

For an interactive map of Napa Lighted Art Festival locations and more information on featured artists, visit donapa.com/lights