Service to the community comes naturally for Calistoga's Charlotte Williams

CALISTOGA — Charlotte Williams laughs during a phone interview and admits, “You know, I am a person who would rather do things than talk about them.”

But ever since Williams began volunteering at her three children's schools when they were young, she has been all about contributing to Calistoga’s community, including running for city council, being a Kiwanis Club member, working with the local food bank; serving as a member of Wine & Water watch; and she is now in her third year as president of Napa Vision 2050, a non-profit founded to protect the quality of life for Napa County’s residents and the biodiversity the county’s natural environment. Needless to say, she has a very full plate.

Williams says her “compulsion to serve” stems from two things: her observation that “There are always situations where people need things, and somebody needs to step in and help,” and her upbringing in a family of military veterans and ministers who served their communities their entire lives.

“When I grew up,” she says, “at least 50 percent of all adults had served in some branch of the military, and while my family weren’t ‘flag waving’ people, all of my siblings, cousins, everyone, was involved in duty and public service.”