Seven million Bay Area residents awake to quiet streets following shelter-in-place orders

"History will not forgive us for waiting an hour more," said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, whose city is the most populous in the Bay Area and also the epicenter of the area's outbreak. "This is our generation's great test, our moment to stand together as a community. Amid our collective fears, we will find our uncommon courage."

The dramatic changes have caused confusion and, despite official calls not to panic, no shortage of anxiety.

Across California, and the nation, the scene at supermarkets has been chaotic with lines forming outside before stores open in the morning with restocked shelves. Once open, shoppers jam the aisles and clear out the stock of toilet paper and other paper goods, canned beans, pasta and rice.

The shelter-in-place order set off a new rush. Shoppers in Berkeley flooded into the Berkeley Bowl grocery store after seeing online reports about the virtual shutdown before officials announced it.

"I saw the headline and got this pit in my stomach," Caroline Park, 38, said as she put on plastic gloves before pushing a shopping cart into the store. "I was going to shop for the week anyway. I'm not here to hoard."