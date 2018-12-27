It seemed like a reunion when these seven Napa County elected official took their oaths of office on Wednesday for terms beginning in January.
For most, raising the right hand and swearing fidelity to the Constitution has become familiar. Together, they have 115 years of service.
Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk John Tuteur has been though 11 elections. He’s followed by Superintendent of Schools Barbara Nemko and Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht at six, Supervisor Diane Dillon at five, Auditor-Controller Tracy Schulze at three and Sheriff John Robertson at two.
District Attorney Allison Haley is the newcomer, having won her first election after being appointed to office in 2016. “Rookie district attorney,” said Napa County Superior Court Judge Diane Price, who presided over the ceremony.
And, Price said, the “wily veteran” Tuteur skews the average public service tenure among the seven with his 40 years.
They all won election in June and avoided runoffs in November. Only Dillon and Tuteur had opponents and Tuteur’s opponent was a write-in candidate. The swearing-in ceremony Wednesday at the Napa River Inn before about 70 people amounted to a victory lap.
Wagenknecht stepped to the microphone to share his priorities for the next four years. To demonstrate one of them – environmental issues - he held up a tube of toothpaste.
“Once you squeeze it out, it’s gone,” he said. “And that’s kind of what our earth is looking at this point…this earth, we squeeze it out, we’re done.”
He also wants the county to solve homelessness and support parks, open space and river restoration.
Dillon said elections are always challenging and she couldn't succeed without the support of family and friends.
“I agree with Brad on all the issues that are right in front of us and that this is an exciting time to be embarking on another four years,” she said. “I look very much forward to working hard for all of you.”
Haley, the newcomer, noted she has been a federal and local prosecutor for 17 years. She is the county’s first woman district attorney.
“I am the most blessed county employee,” Haley said.
Nemko said every day as county superintendent of schools is different and ever day the challenges increase, but the options are so much better. She talked about steps being taken for preschool education and for career and technical education.
She certainly didn't look like 21 years on the job had drained her.
"I'm more excited right now that I was even than when I started," Nemko said. "So that's a pretty high level of excitement."
Once the speeches were done, Tuteur said he had to do his “county clerk functions.” He made certain the winners signed the proper papers.
With the ceremony over, the work begins – or, in the case of these seven winners, the work continues.
Absent from the ceremony was Tamie Frasier, who won reelection as county treasurer after running unopposed. Frasier decided to leave her post for personal reasons and the Board of Supervisors has tentatively named James Hudak to fill the first two years of her term, pending a background check.