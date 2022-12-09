Seven Stones boutique winery in St. Helena sold for $34M

Award-winning Seven Stones winery in St. Helena, California, which includes a spectacular 6,600-square-foot home on 45 acres, has sold for $34 million, the highest-priced sale listed in Napa Valley wine country in 2022, according to Compass real estate firm.

Seven Stones is the smallest boutique winery permitted in Napa Valley, and was under approval to double the size of its vineyard when it hit the market in July, according to Compass.

The winery was owned by the Wornick family, while Aaron Pott of Seven Stones is considered a celebrity winemaker in California’s wine country.

The buyer is a multinational corporation that is listed as under HSIH NHH INV LLC, according to public property and mortgage records.

Both the buyer and the seller were represented by Steve Mavromihalis and Damian Archbold of Compass. Archbold declined to provide more information on the buyer, a California limited liability company.

The property comes with a pool, guest house, barn, workshop space, vineyards and a coveted wine label. The home features a magnificent art collection, with many pieces promised to museums around the world, according to a Compass representative.

A new owner might consider taking the elite winery at 840 Meadowood Lane to another level, such as achieving cult wine status, Archbold told the Bee in article published in July.

The buyers are studying whether they will expand the scope of the winery, he said in an email.

“Seven Stones Winery, St. Helena’s celebrated, unrivaled boutique winery property has been sold for $34 million to a multinational corporation with a significant US presence,” Archbold said in a statement. “This acquisition will form part of a newly established entity for their wine business.“

Seven Stones was developed by Ronald and Anita Wornick in 1995, according to seller Michael Wornick.

“The timeless qualities of the lovingly developed European style residence, sculpted 45 acres, and bespoke winery, make the property among the most unique and coveted in the world,” Mavromihalis said.​