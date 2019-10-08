The Boys & Girls Clubs announced that the Napa Clubhouse and the Napa Valley Vintners Clubhouse in American Canyon will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. the rest of the week while local public schools are closed.
All youth 6 years old and in first grade are welcome to attend free of charge. Non-members will be required to fill out a membership form prior to participating in the program
The Napa Clubhouse is located at 1515 Pueblo Ave. The Napa Valley Vintners Clubhouse in American Canyon is located at 60 Benton Way.
Bring a sack lunch; an afternoon snack will be provided. For more information, visit www.thePositivePlace.org,
Cope Family Center on Randolph Street will be open during regular business hours for the rest of the week, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. During these hours, they will be offering our regular services. However, evening parenting classes are cancelled this week.