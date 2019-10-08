Boys & Girls Club of Napa Valley

The Boys & Girls Clubs announced that the Napa Clubhouse and the Napa Valley Vintners Clubhouse in American Canyon will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. the rest of the week while local public schools are closed.

All youth 6 years old and in first grade are welcome to attend free of charge. Non-members will be required to fill out a membership form prior to participating in the program

The Napa Clubhouse is located at 1515 Pueblo Ave. The Napa Valley Vintners Clubhouse in American Canyon is located at 60 Benton Way.

Bring a sack lunch; an afternoon snack will be provided. For more information, visit www.thePositivePlace.org,

Cope Family Center on Randolph Street will be open during regular business hours for the rest of the week, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. During these hours, they will be offering our regular services. However, evening parenting classes are cancelled this week.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.