Severe weather helped make Napa's Hennessey Fire one for the record books

The already-burned acreage will likely not burn again this year, he said, adding that he expects grass to regrow there after winter and early spring rains. Portions of land that burned in the Hennessey Fire also burned in the Atlas Fire in 2017, he said.

But fire season is far from over.

“This certainly does not take the threat of additional fires away from Napa County, especially if we (do) get the north wind events we typically see in the fall,” Belyea said. “A third of the county burned, but that still leaves a large swath of land that could be impacted for another wildfire.”

Belyea grew up locally, became a local volunteer firefighter in 1997 and has worked for Cal Fire for almost a quarter-century, mostly in Napa County.

Here are some of the larger Napa County fires over the past 70 years:

Hanly Fire in 1964 – “Valley is Flaming Nightmare,” said the headline of the Sept. 21, 1964 The Napa Register.

The 56,000-acre Hanly Fire broke out near Calistoga and burned to near Santa Rosa. Meanwhile, the 10,000-acre Nuns Canyon Fire burned in the Mayacamas Mountains and threatened the town of Sonoma. Still another 9,000-acre fire burned on Mount George east of the city of Napa.