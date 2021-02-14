Sexual assault victim files lawsuit against organizers of Napa's BottleRock music festival

Horrified, she ran out of the stall and around the restroom exit but did not see the perpetrator.

Pleading for help, Doe frantically explained to security guards what had happened. She asked the guards whether they had seen anyone and how she could have been assaulted.

According to the complaint, the security guards were dismissive toward Doe and told her that there was “no way” for anyone to have entered the restroom area.

The security guards “further insulted Doe by insinuating that they could not possibly know whether anyone trespassed in a gathering of tens of thousands of people.”

Doe proceeded to show the security guards the stall she used. After walking around the portable toilet, it became clear that there was a large enough space between the back of the toilets and the surrounding fence for someone to squeeze through. The open space was left unguarded and did not include any security signage.

“While insisting that her story was true, Doe lifted the tarp behind the fence surrounding the facilities, exposing holes cut into the stalls providing direct access to patrons using the toilet. Doe found holes in the back of other stalls as well.