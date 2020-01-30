A new grant from the Napa Solano Area Agency on Aging will make life safer for older Napa County residents.
Grant recipient, Share the Care Napa Valley, was recently awarded $15,000 to install grab bars, make home safety assessments and assist with home modifications and durable medical equipment for low income elderly residents who are at risk of falling.
Falls are a serious problem in Napa Valley, and a frequent reason why 911 is called, according to Yvonne Baginski, director of Share the Care. "Having a fire engine and ambulance show up for each and every fall is very expensive. With some training and equipment, people can reduce their fall risks significantly."
People fall for lots of reasons, said Baginski, pointing out that it could be a balance issue, a misstep or even a fracture that brings someone to the floor. It's also one of the top reasons for a visit to the hospital emergency room. With home safety assessments, training and proper equipment, the Stop Falls Program hopes to reduce the risk of falling in our community.
Stop Falls has contracted with a Robin Stearn, a licensed occupational therapist, and Bob Waldear, a licensed handyman, for assessments and home modifications. For people on low income, some money is available for the installing and purchasing of equipment. Stearn is also available to make complete home safety reviews, as well as teach stop fall techniques.
Fear of falling is a very common fear, and for good reason, according to Baginski. "One fall can be a slippery slope in fraility and physical decline. Falls are especially dangerous for people living alone. My own dad fell and was on the floor for 24-hours before a neighbor called the fire department. He never recovered and died several months later."
A free workshop with a hands-on, step-by-step approach on making a home safer will also be presented on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. at Congregation Beth Shalom, 1455 Elm St., in Napa. To register for the workshop, or a home safety assessment, call Share the Care at 492-3198.