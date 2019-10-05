Share the Care Napa Valley will sponsor a resource fair and presentation on planning for care as people age through time on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave.
"We were overwhelmed by the numbers of [people attending our first presentation in May, and due to popular demand, are doing it again," said Yvonne Baginski, director of Share the Care Napa Valley. "For many of us, planning for long term care is no longer a future event ... but, something that we must take care of right away."
However, she pointed out, "most people still are putting it off until it's too late, .and then they're discovering that their choices and funds are very limited."
The most significant factor of planning for care is the reality that the majority of people over age 80 lose some cognitive function and some may not be able longer to drive, live alone, or even care for themselves. Children and family members are often unable to help, and most significantly, many believe that that there will be someone "out there" who will care for them. But, the reality, according to Baginski, is that many people age without the care they need, and are often living alone at considerable risk for re-hospitalizations and even death.
"We are simply unprepared for living longer and the eventual decline of both mind and body," she said.
People are stunned to discover that care at home now costs $27-32 an hour, with a four-hour minimum or that a room in an assisted living facility will cost about $5-7,000 a month, depending on care needs, Baginski said.
Many are even more surprised to discover that the long term care insurance they bought years ago in the hopes of it paying for all, may only cover a small fraction of the actual cost.
There are so many chapters to the story of aging, said Baginski. These stories include conflicted families, parents who insist on living at home alone, those who get by on just Social Security and mostly the absolute denial that any help is needed in order to remain safely living at home. While each story is unique, what they all have in common is the reality of being unprepared for an inevitability.
This presentation, "Who Will Care For Me When I No Longer Can?" will be a start in helping make a plan that will honor the dignity and wishes of each person. There will also be time for questions.
Share the Care will also have documents and information available for people to take home. There is a charge of $10 per person, and reservations can be made by calling 707-492-3198 or by sending a check to 3205 Montclair Ave, Napa, CA. Reservations can also be made at napavalleysharethecare.com