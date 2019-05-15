{{featured_button_text}}
Faces and Places

Students at Bel Aire Park Magnet School, Brianna Vargas, Emma Gilpin, Savanna Kilgore, Kristen Tamayo, Wynnstun Harris, Priscilla Valle, Miguel Ayala, Ozzie Chavez and Yareli Mendoza, performed the opera "La Cenerentola" with members from the Opera Ala Carte program sponsored by San Francisco Opera Guild.

 Submitted photo

