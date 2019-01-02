Wearing his trademark black bowler hat, Alfredo Huete is easily recognizable at the Friends of the Napa Library quarterly book sales.
Huete is one of dozens of volunteers who help run the regular sales, as well as sort books, CDs and DVDs during the rest of the year.
This Napa man, 54, has been a volunteer with the Friends group since 2013.
He works part time for his brother’s mortgage company in Oakland. But during his free time, Huete likes to be amidst books and music.
That led him to the Friends group, where Huete is now in charge of the CD and DVD donations, as well as comic books.
“I love books,” said Huete, a self-described book hoarder. “I’m a huge reader.”
And a fast one, as well. “This year, I’ve read 200-something books,” he said.
After Friends book sale manager Bruce Taylor connected with Huete as a book sale customer, Taylor eventually asked Huete if he wanted to curate the Friends’ audio visual selection.
“I said ‘Sure.’”
Huete also has a background in the music industry. He’s a commercial artist who previously managed a record store. He later created a music magazine called Sonic Beat.
“I got to interview Nirvana” and other performers of that time, he said. “It was pretty neat. Music is one my great passions.”
Today, he volunteers with the Friends about 14 hours a week – usually about eight hours on Thursdays and six hours on Saturdays. He also works at the regular book sales — usually on the last Sunday, when shoppers can get two bags of books for just $5.
“I like working the sales because it’s fun seeing what people buy,” he said. “What I have really liked is making acquaintances, if not friends, with those with similar interests. And discovering new writers, which is great.”
Huete said that one of the most fulfilling aspects of his volunteer work is that during the quarterly book sales every student gets three free books.
“It’s wonderful to see kids getting excited about books.”
Sure, it can be tough work carrying, sorting and stacking books. But ultimately, it’s satisfying, he said.
“I feel fulfilled after my shift,” he said. “I feel in a tiny, tiny way I contributed to my community.”
And about his bowler hat? It’s a tribute to John Bonham (aka Bonzo), the original drummer from Led Zeppelin, explained Huete.
“One of my favorite bands,” he said.