Most volunteers don’t give their time in hopes of earning accolades or recognition, but Bernie Mason is particularly modest about her community contributions. She is involved with several Napa nonprofits, but she insists she’s not doing anything “out of the ordinary.”
“There are plenty of people who do much grander things in the community than I do,” said Mason, 72. “I do a lot of little things. None of it is rocket science.”
Those things include organizing 30 volunteers to donate food items every other month through the Napa Food Project, collecting travel-sized toiletries to donate to the Napa homeless shelter, and networking with friends to collect material donations for the Rainbow House program and Project Nightingale. Both are run through Catholic Charities.
Mason, a retired elementary school teacher, said she learns about most of her community services projects through her church, Saint Apollinaris Catholic in Napa. In addition to volunteering for seasonal projects and programs at the church, she teaches catechism once a week, organizes community outings for the Women’s Guild, and volunteers once a month with her church group at The Table, a Napa nonprofit that provides free meals to those in need.
Most recently, she learned that members of her church without computer or Internet access were feeling left out because they were not receiving the church’s digital newsletter. Mason decided to establish a phone tree, recruiting 10 parishioners to call four people each so that more church members could have access to church news even if they couldn’t attend service to pick up a printed version of the weekly bulletin.
“I’m more of a coordinator,” Mason said. “I’m good at networking with people. People like to help. They like to feel needed. You just need to ask. A lot of the things I do are self-sustaining. I help get the ball rolling, and once it’s going, it takes care of itself.”
In addition to all the programs she’s involved with through her church, Mason also volunteers with Community Projects, the downtown Napa thrift store that invests its profits locally. She works in the store, and she is also a member of the community grants request committee that helps determine where money is allocated.
“I love Community Projects,” Mason said. “When you arrive, you can’t help but smile. I have the pleasure of working with a delightful group of women. Community Projects does a lot of wonderful things for the community, and I’m just happy to be a small part of all that.”
Mason works two shifts a month at Community Projects, which she says isn’t a lot. But during her shifts, she runs the cash register, helps customers on the store floor, arranges displays and trains new volunteers on any given day. Plus, she is one of three designated silver polishers who make sure donations are in pristine condition when they are put out for sale.
“I love to see the smiles on people’s faces when they see the deal they are getting,” Mason said. “You just feel good when you’re there whether you’re working the register or being a gofer and helping find things for customers. It’s a win-win.”
Cheryl Van Scyoc also volunteers at Community Projects and has been with friends with Mason since their children were in Boy Scouts together. Van Scyoc describes Mason as a “giver at heart.”
“Bernie is like the Energizer Bunny,” Van Scyoc said. “When she puts her mind to something, she’s unstoppable. Her energy seems to be endless. If you need something, ask Bernie. She’s amazing, and she’s so gracious. If you need anything, Bernie will open her heart and her home to you. She is truly a wonderful lady.”
Opening her home to a friend in need is no exaggeration. During the Napa County wildfires of 2017, Mason took in her longtime friend, Sallyann Berendsen, and her husband, Peter.
Adding to the stress of fleeing her home on Atlas Peak, Berendsen was having trouble finding a hotel room because most hotels wouldn’t allow pets, and she had her dog in tow. Out of desperation, she hired a dog sitter to take her care of her dog while she and her husband made arrangements to sleep on a friend’s couch.
“During that first day of the fire, things were so harrowing,” Berendsen said. “All the cell towers were knocked out and it felt like it was impossible to reach anyone. But somehow, I got a text message from Bernie. She knew we lived in Atlas Peak and had evacuated, so she was checking in and extending an invitation for my husband and I to come stay with her and her husband Bob. It was so kind of her to offer, so we accepted.”
“As soon as we arrived at Bernie’s home, the first thing she said was ‘where’s the dog?’ I told her the dog was with a sitter, and she said ‘nonsense, the family needs to stay together.’ So we went and got our dog, and we all moved in with Bernie and Bob.”
Berendsen’s home on Atlas Peak was destroyed in the fire. While figuring out what to do next, Berendsen’s daughter came up to Napa to help the family get back on its feet, and Bernie invited her to stay as well.
“It just made sense to me,” Mason said. “You need your family at a time like that. And we had the extra room. I’m just glad they agreed to stay with us. We were like one big happy family. It was in the cards. It was no problem for us. We were happy to have them here.”
But Mason wasn’t done helping Berendsen and her family. Mason reached out to a relative who stages and furnishes homes. By using her networking skills, Mason was able to help Berendsen get furniture for an apartment.
“When there’s a need, Bernie just jumps right in,” Berendsen said. “My daughter was able to find us an apartment that we could move into on the Friday after the fire started. Thanks to Bernie and her connections, we were able to fully furnish the apartment, and this was nice furniture, too. It was such a blessing. I don’t know what we would have done without Bernie.”
Berendsen said Mason continues to find little odds and ends to help make her new apartment feel more like home. “Just the other day, she gave me these holiday placemats she found while she was out and about. She knows we lost everything in the fire, so helping us rebuild the little things – she’s just so thoughtful. She found us a really nice set of dishes through Community Projects. She’s always looking out for us.”
Mason insists she did nothing special. “It was the right thing to do. It’s as simple as that. If I see a need, it’s just in my nature to want to help. And if I can’t help, I’ll do what I can to find someone who will.”
Berendsen said she isn’t surprised by Mason’s nonchalance to the praise she receives from friends. “When Bernie sees a need, that’s it. She tackles it. She runs on this wonderful energy. She doesn’t do all the things she does for the attention. She not looking to be honored or to receive an award. She does it because she loves it. The world could use a lot more people like Bernie.”