Some people start volunteering in their 60s or 70s or later.
Christopher Olivier has been volunteering since he was 10.
Olivier, now 16, has started a number of his own volunteer initiatives. They include Napa County Kids Care, Christopher’s Little Free Rolling Library and Napa County Robotics. He's also involved with other nonprofits like Teens Connect of Napa.
“I do a ton of volunteer work,” said Olivier. “I really enjoy helping people and have a lot of fun doing it.”
This high school junior, currently enrolled at both Napa Valley Independent Studies Program and Napa Valley College, said one of his first such projects was called the Northern California Allergy and Asthma Advocates.
He started the grassroots program to raise awareness and advocate about allergies and asthma. Through that work he contributed to creating a law to help those with severe food allergies.
The law, Senate Bill 1266, requires schools to stock epinephrine auto-injectors for use in case of emergency. It passed in 2014.
Olivier, who lives in St. Helena, has severe food allergies, and later developed asthma, he said.
“I did a lot of advocating” for the Northern California Allergy and Asthma Advocates, he said.
“That is really what kicked off my love for volunteering and giving back,” said Olivier. From that, “I saw how much of a difference one person could make.”
Another project, Christopher’s Little Free Rolling Library, got its start after the 2014 Napa earthquake.
Due to water damage from broken pipes and a broken fish tank, Olivier lost a number of books that he owned. That’s when he got the idea to help others who had the same problem.
“I saw how fortunate I was” before the earthquake, and “I wanted to give everyone else an opportunity to help rebuild their libraries.”
His family already had a Little Free Library outside their Upvalley home, but Olivier thought of creating one on wheels. Using his old Radio Flyer wagon, Olivier stocked the wagon with books and took it around Napa, including to the temporarily earthquake donation center in River Park Shopping Center and elsewhere.
After the 2015 Valley Fires in Middletown, he took his library on wheels to that area. By then his Little Free Library also included board games and magazines.
During the 2017 Napa wildfires, he did the same and traveled to Calistoga and Santa Rosa.
“Then I got more and more donations. And now I have thousands of books.”
Through social media he now gets requests for books from other areas hit by disasters such as flooding in Texas, Louisiana and Tennessee. He sends the books for free, said Olivier.
Napa County Kids Care is another Olivier project.
That volunteer group provides opportunities for kids of all ages to volunteer in their community, he said. One recent project that group has worked on is called Cards for Veterans. Working with other volunteers, “I collected over 1,500 valentines cards for veterans in Yountville,” he said.
“I’m getting ready to kick off a similar program in Sonoma County, but that’s still a work in progress,” said the student. “I want to expand and continue to help others that may not be in my direct community but still nearby.”
In 2018, Olivier also created a program called Napa County Robotics. That group is a competitive robotics team but also works on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) advocacy, including visiting classrooms in Napa elementary schools to promote STEM to students.
When asked how he organizes his time to stay involved in so many projects and do his school work, Olivier said he writes everything down.
“I have tons and tons of notes on my phone and a bunch of notepads.”
As for after high school, Olivier said he may study mechanical engineering. His parents, Rich and Lettie Olivier, own TEM Machine Shop of Napa.
Some of Olivier’s college choices so far include Harvey Mudd College at Claremont Colleges, Cal Tech and MIT.
Being an independent student is key, said Olivier.
“It gives me a lot more freedom to do what I enjoy doing which is all this volunteer work.”
Volunteering really gives you a sense of being a part of a community, said Oliver.
“And it’s a win-win situation.”
