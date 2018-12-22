Joan Lyon is among the volunteers who keep Community Action of Napa Valley's Napa Storehouse food pantry running and giving food to the needy.
Lyon retired from a human resources management job to Napa in 2012. During her professional career she had presented company donations to food banks, so she immediately chose the local food pantry for her new career as a volunteer.
“The clients who come are always so polite and so grateful for what we offer them,” Lyon said. “For volunteers, it becomes a labor of love.”
The pantry isn’t a typical food bank. Low-income clients don’t simply show up and receive a pre-packed bag of food.
Rather, they take a cart and follow a guide through the pantry. There they choose among the canned foods and cereals, fresh produce, deli products, sandwiches, cottage cheese and other offerings donated by local stores and the farmers market.
The pantry, located in Napa Storehouse at 1746 Yajome St., is like a tiny grocery store, a mini-mart of compassion and basic necessities.
“It’s a very dignified approach to giving food away,” Lyon said. “It’s a nicer experience.”
Lyon has the title of floor manager. She does such things as makes sure the produce boxes are full and keeps the lines moving so the food pantry can serve a few dozen people on any given day.
She volunteers four days a week, working about two hours on Monday and four hours a day on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
“We’re seeing a lot of seniors come there, because they’re on a fixed income,” Lyon said. “We serve a lot of people who have just moved to the community, who don’t have a place to live yet, who don’t have food yet. We see all kinds of people.”
Recipients can come once a month. They might leave with $200 worth of food, Lyon said.
“This is to help them over the hump,” Lyon said. “It’s not meant to provide food for every day of the month.”
Even though her position doesn’t pay, there is a pay-off.
The volunteers are a great team. The clients who show up monthly are like family. The work has the physical aspects of moving and lifting food, Lyon said.
“Sometimes at the end of the day we go home exhausted,” Lyon said. “I wouldn’t want anything sedentary. I don’t have to go to the gym.”
CANV food bank program director Shirley King said Lyon goes way beyond what one would expect from a volunteer.
“It’s been phenomenal to have her there and the fact she is a volunteer is just incredible,” King said. “She has a real passion for helping out.”
For Lyon, the food pantry is the right place to expend her energy.
“It’s a very necessary service to our community, especially today with the increasing rents, the increasing costs of food,” she said.
Go to the CANV website at canv.org or call 253-6100 to learn about the food pantry and other CANV programs and to volunteer. The Father’s House church holds the lease and pays the pantry’s rent.