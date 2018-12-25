Father Stephen Carpenter spent 34 years ministering to his congregation at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Napa.
“It’s a 24/7-day-a-week occupation,” he said of the work. “A calling.”
So after he retired in November 2017, you can hardly blame Carpenter for taking some time off.
At first, it wasn’t all spent relaxing. From last December to this September, Carpenter had four surgeries including operations on his rotator cuffs and an elbow.
Carpenter reflected on his life and service of more than three decades to the Napa community.
Carpenter grew up in Napa from sixth grade, attending Vichy Elementary School, then Silverado Junior High and Napa High, graduating in 1969. His parents had a wallpaper business in Napa called Wall Craft Studios.
In October 1977, Carpenter’s family was killed in a plane crash at Stevens Pass in Washington state’s Cascades. The loss included his mother, father, two brothers and their wives, he said.
If he hadn’t been in the seminary at the time, “I would have been with them,” Carpenter said. “It was so many years ago, it’s almost unbelievable.”
When he was just 30, Carpenter heard the position of rector was open at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in downtown Napa. It was a rare opportunity, he said. The previous head of the church had been on the job for more than two decades.g
“I didn’t think I’d get it,” he admitted. “There was another person they were looking at.” But after he applied, “they called me” and offered the job.
“It was a blessing,” said Carpenter. “It was a good marriage between the parish and me. We grew and expanded our faith. We worked well together. If you don’t get that, it’s a very difficult situation.”
Carpenter said one of his key efforts was to encourage St. Mary’s parish “to take our faith beyond the walls of the church” by serving the local community and even serving nationally and internationally.
Under his direction, St. Mary’s helped support a school in Jerusalem, Meals on Wheels, Church Women United, the local food bank, The Table feeding program and more.
“We don’t just proclaim something, we participate in it,” said Carpenter. “We’ve got to walk the talk.”
After his retirement in a year ago, Carpenter took time off for his surgeries and to adjust to retirement.
“It takes a lot out of you to retire after you’ve been a priest in active ministry — to pull yourself away from that,” he said. “I was struggling with that at first.”
Today, “I’m ready to just sit back little bit and reflect and do some reading that before I didn’t have time to do,” and participate in volunteer or other activities that happen on Sundays. That includes volunteering at the Napa Valley Film Festival and taking groups on trips to the holy land in Israel.
He also does substitute clergy work when needed.
Carpenter still lives in Napa with his wife Fran, who recently retired from a job in administration with the Napa Valley Unified School District. The two were high school sweethearts, he said.
A temporary rector has been named at St. Mary’s in Napa, but as of mid-December, the new permanent priest had not yet been identified, said Carpenter.
“The parish is doing great. A transition of a new rector is a big deal,” he said. “I pray they will (find) somebody who will work for them.”