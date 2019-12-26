Kalaya Jones is just 16 years old but she already has years of volunteer experience under her belt.
Jones, a junior at Napa High School, has been a Girl Scout since she was in kindergarten, she’s helped feed the homeless in Oakland, San Francisco and Napa, volunteered to visit with seniors and assisted others in need. And she’s only getting started.
“I love to volunteer because it’s a way to not only give back but give a part of myself to someone that may not be doing too well,” said Jones. A simple interaction or meal can brighten someone’s day, she noted.
“I feel like there’s so much negative in this world,” she added. “I just want to spread kindness and be a helping hand.”
When Jones was in seventh grade, she moved to Napa from Oakland, where a lot of her volunteer work had already begun.
“It’s kind of how I was raised,” she said. She’s following the example set by her mother and father, said Jones.
This teen said she tries to understand where people are coming from “and be very open to just listening,” said Jones.
“A lot of people just need someone to talk to and listen,” said Jones. “I try to encourage that,” she said, even at school and within her peer group. “I try to uplift people.”
Even though she now lives in Napa, Jones still travels to Oakland to participate in her longtime Scout troop.
“I commute there once a month,” she said. “Those girls are like my sisters.”
In fact, Jones received her Girl Scout Silver award last year and is now working on her Gold Award – similar to the Boy Scout Eagle Scout rank.
In Napa, some of Jones’ activities include helping out at the Table on Tuesdays, working with Teens Connect programs, at Operation With Love from Home, Shop with a Cop and other activities.
She recalled one volunteer event for a nonprofit called Grateful Gatherings. The group helps move low income or homeless people into fully furnished homes.
“It’s like a process of making a house into a home,” said Jones, and “making them feel wanted and proud of themselves. It’s amazing just seeing their faces at the end and how grateful they are.”
Besides her volunteer work, Jones said she’s a good student as well.
How does she stay organized?
“I definitely like to have things in order,” she said. “I set reminders on my phone. I have a planner. I try to write everything down,” however, “I usually remember if it’s something I want to,” said Jones. “If it’s something you want to do you don’t forget."
With graduation on the horizon, “Right now I’m very interested in the medical field,” she said.
“I know I want to eventually become a doctor but I want to help children -- specifically in different countries.”
When asked if she recommends volunteering to other teens, Jones said yes.
“My advice would be just do it,” said Jones. “Sometimes you may not get recognized for all you’ve done but deep down -- if it comes from your heart -- you’ll feel so much better. Even knowing you did something good for someone, that’s what matters.”
