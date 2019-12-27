It’s safe to say Minerva Robles is dedicated to her family. On any given day, you might find her cooking a day’s worth of meals or attending to the apartment where she lives with her husband, two brothers, two daughters and her granddaughter.
And yet, even given her lengthy list of responsibilities as a homemaker, you’re just as likely to find Robles volunteering at Napa Valley Language Academy (NVLA) as you are at home in Napa. She volunteers there every day, spending two hours or more in the classroom helping her granddaughter’s kindergarten teacher Nancy Nord Kanagy.
“Every year, I get volunteers who come in once a week or once a month, but I have never had anyone volunteer for 10 hours a week,” Kanagy, who has worked at NVLA for 20 years, wrote in an email to the Register. “She teaches (the class) to be safe, respectful and responsible. The students just love her, and so do I.”
NVLA is one of two dual language schools in Napa (alongside Pueblo Vista Magnet School) and approximately 1,000 nationwide, according to its website. Students, beginning in their kindergarten year, are taught in both English and Spanish. Ratios of Spanish to English instruction vary as students age, but Robles' granddaugther Aylin Salinas-Reyes and her kindergartner peers are taught primarily in Spanish, receiving an hour of English instruction per day, Robles said.
It’s a formative time for students – especially those who are becoming bilingual. As a native Spanish speaker, Robles is there, unfailingly, to help guide the class of 25 students.
“Sometimes she’ll have me help them review, because there are still many children who don’t know their vowels, or are getting familiarized with their letters,” Robles said.
Robles, who is from the Mexican state of Michoacán, speaks Spanish at home with 5-year-old Aylin. But there are students in the class who don’t come from Spanish-speaking homes, Robles said. Kanagy, for whom Spanish is a second language, said that makes Robles’ presence invaluable.
“It’s good modeling for them to know that their teacher does not know everything,” Kanagy said in an interview. She’s occasionally unfamiliar with specialized vocabulary, she added, and utilizes the importance of Robles’ inherent knowledge of the Spanish language. “I’ll say, OK, guys – I need help. And we’ll turn to Minerva.”
Her presence is useful beyond her Spanish speaking abilities, Kanagy added.
“Just having the extra adult there – when a child needs a Band-Aid, they can go see Minerva, so I can continue teaching,” Kanagy said. “I don’t have to stop the whole class. I’m able to be a more effective teacher.”
Robles is a breast cancer survivor – she’s currently three months into remission, she said, but found herself unable to work in the wake of recovery. She’s chosen to see the bright side – namely, the time she’s able to spend with Aylin in the classroom during the day. It’s a help to her older daughter, Aylin’s mother, who is working while attending college classes, and it’s a luxury she didn’t have with her youngest daughter, now an 11-year-old student at NVLA, while she was Aylin’s age.
“(Aylin) loves it, because she says she’s going to ‘work’ with me,” Robles said, laughing in a seat at her kitchen table. Behind her, the kitchen fridge is plastered with magnets tacking up a wallpaper of family photos, pictures of her daughters and Aylin. “This is volunteer work, of course. But she’s always waiting for me when I arrive.”
While helping in the classroom, she works with students one-on-one and also helps watch the 100 NVLA students while they’re at lunch and recess (“She pushes them on the swings,” Kanagy wrote). Kanagy says she’s a cultural resource for students, too.
“We do look at different holidays, like Mexican Independence Day or Dia de los Muertos,” she said. “When we do, she’s a firsthand force.”
A firsthand force she might be – but Robles is demonstrably humble when describing her involvement in the classroom. It’s as much a benefit to her as it is to them, she says: it’s helped her take her mind off her fight with cancer, and allowed to her interact with Aylin’s classmates.
“It’s really touching – I get along with the students, and I get to know all the different children. They’re all cut from different fabric: some are more outgoing than others, and there are some who are so shy that they’ll hide from you,” she said. “And I love it. I really like having a moment to spend with them.”
“I think she just has that kind, kind heart,” Kanagy said. “I know she takes care of the family, and then she’s able to take this small part of her day (to help in the classroom). And I can tell, she just enjoys being there, too. It’s a win-win.”
Editor's Note: The interview with Robles for this Sharing the Spirit was originally conducted in Spanish and later translated into English by Sarah Klearman.
