A child without a birthday cake sounds absolutely awful.
Napa resident Amanda Kimbrough agrees 100 percent.
“I can’t imagine having my kids in that situation,” she said. “It would be heartbreaking.”
A busy mom of three (ages 4, 3 and 8 months), Kimbrough finds time to volunteer for a Sunnyvale-based nonprofit called Cake4Kids.
Cake4Kids bakes and delivers custom birthday cakes to underprivileged children such as those in foster care or homeless families.
Kimbrough got connected with Cake4Kids earlier this year after Valerie Dexter, the Napa Ambassador for Cake4Kids, asked her to consider baking for the group.
“I thought it sounded like a great organization because it’s all for the kids,” Kimbrough said.
Plus, she likes to bake.
So far, Kimbrough has made a number of treats for local Cakes4Kids recipients such as a tractor-themed cake, a doughnut cake and rubber ducky-themed cupcakes.
Next is Harry Potter cupcakes for a teenager, she said.
To protect the privacy of those she’s baking for, Kimbrough never knows who the cakes are for. She drops them off at the agency that requests the treats.
Dexter said that Cake4Kids currently works with several local agencies, including Lilliput Families, Abode Services, Napa County Foster and Family Care Association, Napa NEWS, Aldea Children and Family Services and Rainbow House.
“You just know it’s going to a good place,” said Kimbrough. It’s heartwarming to imagine the child’s reaction to the cakes she makes, she said.
This Napa woman said that the amount of time she spends on each baking project depends on a lot of things.
“Usually I’ll start it a couple days ahead of time,” she said. Between baking and decorating, she might spend up to 10 hours on each project.
“That’s just because I really like to add details to it,” Kimbrough said. “I’m kind of a perfectionist.”
Kimbrough said Cake4Kids volunteers don’t have to be experts. Anyone is welcome to sign up to help bake.
According to Dexter, Cake4Kids has been operating in the Bay Area since 2008. Napa Cake4Kids volunteers delivered their first cake this past April. So far, 29 Napa area bakers have delivered 54 cakes, cupcakes or cookie orders for birthdays as well as Halloween and other seasonal parties.
“I’m hoping that more people get involved,” Kimbrough said. “This is something that is needed here.”
She had this advice for those who might be considering volunteering in their community: “Find something that works for you,” said Kimbrough. “Every little thing counts, even if it’s a small contribution.”