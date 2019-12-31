Norma Ortiz was three years old when she immigrated to the United States. She’d come from Mexico, along with her mother, who didn’t speak any English.
Ortiz herself learned English as a student attending school in San Jose, California. Still, she watched her mother grapple with the language barrier. It made crucial everyday tasks – going to the doctor, for example – into an obstacle, so Ortiz would accompany her mother, acting as a translator.
“I was able to see how people were struggling around me firsthand because of the English barrier,” Ortiz said. “I was always very involved in helping the people around me.”
It’s a pursuit she’s never forgotten. Now a mother herself, Ortiz says she’s dedicated over 500 hours this year alone to doing volunteer work in the community. Her primary focus is working with English language learners – primarily Spanish speakers who, like Ortiz’s mother, sometimes struggle to engage with their community because of the language gap.
“In my family, we were always taught a value system that emphasized helping other every way we could,” Ortiz said. Today, that translates into being a role model for her bilingual 10-year-old daughter, who attends Pueblo Vista Elementary School in Napa. It has a dual immersion program.
Ortiz began volunteering at Napa County Library in their literacy center in 2013. She took the English as a Second Language (ESL) program at the library under wing; under her tutelage, the class has grown from 6 regular students to 23, Ortiz said. She also works to tutor individuals who need extra help outside of class, and runs the library’s citizenship classes, which cater to those looking to pass the United States citizenship test.
There’s no telling how many people Ortiz has impacted, directly or indirectly, with her work – scores of students have benefit from her English teaching, and she guesses she’s helped more than 20 people become permanent citizens.
“No one has ever failed,” Ortiz said, of the citizenship test. A few days before, she added, she’d just heard from a student who was taking the citizenship test; they’d spent most of Saturday together, Ortiz guiding her through her studying.
“She said, ‘I passed the test, and it’s thanks to your support, and to the library,’” Ortiz said, recounting a phone call with her student. “I’m thinking – well, we’re thankful to have you here.”
Fostering a foundational knowledge of the English language, especially with adult learners, is not easy. Ortiz says her many students range from about 18 to 50, and some older still.
For students with no conceptual knowledge of the English language, building that foundation can take from two to six years, Ortiz said. Even with the tremendous amount of patience required to learn a language, Ortiz has found immense success: she’s had students who have exited the program entirely, she said, and who have been promoted at their jobs to supervisors or managers as a result of their increased English proficiency.
“The hard part is engaging them, developing that rapport with students, that connection,” Ortiz said. “It’s not just about academics.”
This year, the library permanently established a paid position for Ortiz – she now gets paid to do the work she’d always done as a volunteer, something she attributes to the influx of students and her consistency.
She invests in each of her students, Ortiz added, working with each to develop a one-month and then three-month plan for their goals. She gives homework to every class, encourages participation from every student and tests students frequently to assess her curriculum.
“I always tell them – we have to have patience, and we have to have persistence. And goals,” Ortiz said. “I try to keep the class at a level they’re comfortable at without losing the connection to their culture.”
In pursuit of honoring students’ connections with their respective cultures, Ortiz’s ESL class is currently compiling a bilingual cookbook. Recipes will be in Spanish and English – and one in Japanese. Ortiz’s students will help her put together recipes and pictures; the book, once finished, will be displayed at the library’s literacy center.
She credits the library’s support with the success of the programs she’s helped to lead.
“Even if they didn’t pay me for this, I would continue to do both,” she said, of the ESL and citizenship classes, adding that she finds the work rewarding. “I’m very invested in my community, because Napa has given a lot to me. I love to be here, and help in any way possible.”
To register for any of Ms. Ortiz’s ESL or Citizenship classes offered through the Napa County Library, call 707-253-4283 or email robin.rafael@countyofnapa.org. The next Citizenship cycle starts in Jan. 18.
Para apuntarse por alguna de los clases ingleses o de ciudadanía Estadounidense de Sra. Ortiz a la Biblioteca de Condado de Napa, por favor llame 707-253-4283 o mande correo electronico a robin.rafael@countyofnapa.org. El proximo ciclo de classes de ciudadanía empieza 18 de Enero 2020.
Sarah Klearman's top five most memorable stories from 2019
2019 marked my arrival at the Register and subsequent dive into Napa's wine industry. The year has also been host to excellent coverage of community news by my colleagues. Here are my top 5.
