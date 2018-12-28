YOUNTVILLE — Sandy Fagan may be retired, but she is far from idle.
Since returning to her native Napa Valley seven years ago, the 68-year-old Yountville resident has devoted her time in service to local libraries, parks and senior programs. At various times of the day or month, Fagan can be found setting up and cashiering at Napa County Library book sales, volunteering at the Napa Valley Museum, ushering at Lucky Penny Productions’ Napa theater or serving on the board of the Yountville Bocce Club.
A diversity of interests is part of what the 69-year-old Fagan says keeps up her enthusiasm to benefit others.
“I think being a woman of a certain age, I’ve acquired an interest in lots of things from sports to arts over the years,” she said last month in a Napa Valley Register interview. “I have broad interests and I didn’t want to get locked into any one single theme – that’s too much like work.”
Raised in Napa, Fagan spent 17 years working for Napa Valley College, before earning a law degree and making a second career in advocacy work. Moving to Tuscon, Arizona, she worked in the University of Arizona’s equal-opportunity office before spending a decade with a fair-housing nonprofit.
Fagan returned to Napa County in 2011 to look after her father during his final years coping with dementia, and the experience soon turned her attention toward helping others in need of a hand up.
“Knowing how my father needed help later in his life, I saw how others need help in their own lives,” she said. “It was a wonderful opportunity to pay it forward for my dad. Especially here in Yountville, we have a sizable population of older adults – people who are my neighbors, my friends. If we live long enough, we all may find ourselves in need of something.
“We have a choice: we can wear out or we can rust out, as the saying goes. We can stay engaged and vital, or we can retreat and isolate. I want to be in the midst of something, doing something.”
The importance of the time volunteering to help others may have sunk in most deeply through Meals on Wheels, the program through which she and others in Yountville deliver hot meals to those too aged or ill to get out regularly. One encounter in November with a Meals on Wheels client revealed how important Fagan’s service was for a woman living thousands of miles away from her relatives.
“I hadn’t talked to her about it, but she talked about what it meant to her family on the East Coast – that someone was checking on her once a day and providing a meal for her,” recalled Fagan. “For me it was like, ‘Wow, that’s wonderful!’ She’s very gentle and kind and appreciative, but when that started rolling off her tongue, I thought, isn’t that wonderful? It was gratifying to hear it expressed so profusely – I was almost embarrassed.”
Other kinds of volunteer work have helped Fagan help a wider range of fellow residents – including her time as chair of the Yountville Parks and Recreation Commission, which has given her insight into the needs and free-time desires of a wide swath of townsfolk.
“It reaches all segments of the community: seniors, kids and everyone in between,” she said, describing public parks as one of a community’s most important yet unsung services. “It’s one of the more far-reaching in terms of the population that gets touched by it. I’ve seen we have such an opportunity to reach into the community, to find out what people’s interests are.”
“You have to connect with opportunities that speak to your values, your interests, the environment that brings out the very best in you,” she advised others hoping to be similarly generous with their time and ability.
“You have a choice: you can wring your hands or you can roll up your sleeves. If I see a need in the community, then rather than wring my hands, I’d rather do something to remedy the issue.”