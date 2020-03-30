Shelter-in-home repercussions may doom 2 proposed Napa County ballot measures

Supervisors gave reasons for not wanting to place the initiatives on the ballot without qualifying petitions.

Citizens’ initiatives are an important democratic right, Supervisor Ryan Gregory said. Collecting signatures is an important part of the process because it shows the community thinks a proposed ballot measure is worth spending taxpayer dollars on.

“Taking that step out doesn’t feel right to me,” Gregory said.

Other supervisors agreed.

“I don’t believe in the Board being involved in putting our thumbs on the scales of the initiative process,” Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said.

More importantly, Gregory said, the county is being asked to take the initiatives, turn them into county projects and work to advance them to the ballot. The county needs all hands on deck to address the COVID-19 recovery, he said.

The Napa County Farm Bureau and Winegrowers of Napa County opposed having the Board of Supervisors place the initiatives on the ballot.

If proponents can’t qualify their local initiatives for the November 2020 ballot, they could aim for March 2022 or November 2022.