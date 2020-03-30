Shelter-in-home repercussions may doom 2 proposed Napa County ballot measures

Proposed November ballot measures on watershed protections and on cannabis won’t get signature-gathering passes from the Napa County Board of Supervisors amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Initiative proponents said shelter-at-home orders make it difficult, if not impossible, for them to gather the required 7,000-plus signatures by May 8. They asked supervisors to simply place the initiatives on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Supervisors on Thursday declined to do so by unanimous consensus.
“Naturally, we’re disappointed,” said Mike Hackett, a backer of the proposed watershed protection initiative, on Monday. “We’re suspending work toward an initiative for 2020. The health of our community, both nationally and locally, is of upmost concern to everyone. The initiative will have to take a backseat for a while.”
Stephanie Honig is a backer of a separate, proposed initiative that would legalize and regulate commercial cannabis cultivation and manufacturing in the unincorporated county.
“The inability to gather signatures is an unintended consequence to keeping us all healthy,” she said Monday in an email. “This issue is not unique to Napa County.”
Cannabis initiative backers will wait to see what actions Gov. Gavin Newsom might take statewide to address the situation, she said.
Supervisors gave reasons for not wanting to place the initiatives on the ballot without qualifying petitions.
Citizens’ initiatives are an important democratic right, Supervisor Ryan Gregory said. Collecting signatures is an important part of the process because it shows the community thinks a proposed ballot measure is worth spending taxpayer dollars on.
“Taking that step out doesn’t feel right to me,” Gregory said.
Other supervisors agreed.
“I don’t believe in the Board being involved in putting our thumbs on the scales of the initiative process,” Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said.
More importantly, Gregory said, the county is being asked to take the initiatives, turn them into county projects and work to advance them to the ballot. The county needs all hands on deck to address the COVID-19 recovery, he said.
The Napa County Farm Bureau and Winegrowers of Napa County opposed having the Board of Supervisors place the initiatives on the ballot.
If proponents can’t qualify their local initiatives for the November 2020 ballot, they could aim for March 2022 or November 2022.
County officials on Thursday weren’t certain if backers for local or state initiatives could legally try to gather signatures under the state’s shelter-at-home order. The order lists election personnel as part of the "essential workforce" that can still work.
The question is whether signature gatherers qualify as election personnel and can still show up at shopping centers with petitions, or what types of social distancing methods would be required.
“I’m concerned about complaints we might get about enforcement,” Board Chair Diane Dillon said.
County Registrar of Voters John Tuteur on Saturday sent an email to the Secretary of State’s office asking Gov. Newsom to prohibit signature gathering during the state shelter-at-home order. That would apply to proposed state and local petition gathering of all kinds.
“Petitions are discretionary and not an essential function,” Tuteur wrote. “Signature gathering is a clear public health threat. Also, our staffs are endangered by receiving and handling contaminated petitions.”
The Board of Supervisors didn’t rule out extending the May 8 deadline to submit petitions to May 22. That would still allow time for the Board to order so-called “9111 reports” that analyze qualifying measures.
But, with an indefinite state shelter-at-home order in place, it’s unclear if an extra two weeks would make a difference.
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the CORVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
Main Street
Empty Kohl's parking lot
Napa Running Co.
Food pick up signs
VNV welcome center
Bread
Cleaning at the check out station
Restocking
Toilet paper
Toilet paper
More wipes
Restocking
Disinfectant wipes
Raley's eggs
Produce
Restocking
Raley's
Raley's signs
Raley's barriers
Raley's bulk foods
Raley's bulk bins
Eggs
Water
Water
Social distancing signs
Raley's check out
Stagecoach Express & Co.
Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza
Creations Fine Jewelers at Redwood Plaza
Baskin-Robbins
A laundromat at Redwood Plaza
Demand increases for Napa food relief
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
Downtown Calistoga
Napa Target
Ciccio
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Stocking at Target
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Target toilet paper
Trader Joe's shoppers
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
Raley's bread
Office Depot
World Market
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
St. Helena Shelter in Place
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Hillside Christian Church online service
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
Sign at Erosion Wine Co. Tap Room
School offers free meals for kids
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Castello di Amorosa
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Napa seniors
Watershed initiative
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.