Shelter-in-place announced for 7 Bay Area jurisdictions, but not Napa County

Seven Bay Area jurisdictions will institute a shelter-in-place order Tuesday in an effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said Monday.

The order will apply to residents in San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Marin counties and the city of Berkeley through at least April 7. Breed and other county authorities are expected to formally announce the order at 1 p.m.

The order does not cover Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties.

Non-essential gatherings and travel will be banned as part of the order, which also directs residents to work from home or stop working unless they provide an "essential service" like those in the health care industry and law enforcement officers.

Essential businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies, veterinary offices, gas stations and banks will also remain open under the order.

"The most important thing you can do is remain home as much as possible," Breed said in a Twitter post. "There is no need to rush out for food or supplies as these stores will remain open."

The order will affect roughly 6.7 million people in the six counties. Homeless residents are exempt from the order but are advised to seek shelter.