Sheriff and former undersheriff make their cases for Napa County’s top law enforcement job

The first forum featuring both candidates in Napa County’s election race for sheriff revealed more similarities than differences in the platforms of the county’s current top lawman and his would-be replacement.

An online audience saw Sheriff Oscar Ortiz and his opponent, former Undersheriff Jon Crawford, make their cases Tuesday night during a candidates’ forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Napa County. The virtual town hall enabled local voters to directly compare the contenders in the June 7 primary election, whose winner will lead county law enforcement for the next four years.

Answering a slate of community-submitted questions for an hour and a quarter, both Ortiz and Crawford pitched themselves as the candidates most qualified and experienced to lead the sheriff’s office, to make policing more responsive and fair — and to improve the ways in which the department helps prevent local inmates from returning to jail.

Each man enters the election with more than two decades of experience in the sheriff’s office, rising from the ranks into leadership through the 2014 earthquake, three major wildfires in four years, racial justice protests following the 2020 death of George Floyd, and the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve always been kind of person who looks for hard work and takes on challenges,” said Ortiz, who before his appointment to the sheriff’s position in June 2021 served for 3½ years as police chief in American Canyon, which contracts with Napa County for law enforcement services.

“There’s a saying that smooth seas never made a skilled sailor,” said Crawford, who spent three years as county undersheriff — overseeing the department’s budget and daily operations — before announcing his candidacy in May 2021.

(Crawford left the force last June in what he described as a termination by retiring Sheriff John Robertson for running to unseat Ortiz, whom Robertson had publicly endorsed to succeed him. His appeal of the departure led to a $500,000 settlement approved by Napa County supervisors, a county spokesperson confirmed earlier this month.)

Discussing a campaign he said has involved knocking on about 1,000 doors, Crawford spoke of the need to build trust with groups distrustful that law enforcement has their interests at heart.

“In talking to people, I know we do a great job, but there are still people who feel disenfranchised, who feel law enforcement is not there for them, and we need to work on that,” said Crawford. He suggested holding a series of town hall meetings to sound out residents’ concerns, as well as hosting forums for the county’s Latino and LGBTQ communities.

The candidates also agreed on the sheriff’s office’s need to more effectively recruit new deputies and attract more diverse staff into what Crawford described as still a largely white and male force. Ortiz recommended organizing workshops for young Napans interested in law enforcement careers to draw a more diverse group of deputies — partly to give first-time candidates the preparation more easily available to those who already have parents, siblings and other relatives working in public safety.

Ortiz and Crawford agreed on the need to apply social services and mental health specialists to policing, to resolve crises without resorting to arrests or force whenever possible.

“It’s addressing quality of life from a non-traditional approach, partnering with agencies to get to the root causes, to not be reactive but proactive,” said Crawford of what he and Ortiz called “problem-oriented policing.”

Guiding former jail inmates toward productive post-release lives was another priority for Ortiz and Crawford, who supported opening up vocational training that could lead to local jobs. Crawford recommended finding ways to train ex-inmates in labor-related trades such as electrical and sheet-metal work, while Ortiz pointed to the jobs available at Napa’s restaurants and warehouses.

Re-entry services also could include partnerships with Alcoholics Anonymous and other recovery groups, to connect former inmates with sponsors who can guide them away from addiction and toward better decision-making.

But such aspirations, both candidates admitted, largely depend on fully opening and staffing Napa County’s long-planned re-entry center for former inmates, which ran into three years of delays after a contractor default and the closures forced by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Re-entry is all about potential at this point,” Crawford told his virtual audience.

Responding to another question about the wisdom of Napa County’s pursuit of a new jail to replace its current downtown facility, Ortiz called it a necessity because of California’s decade-long shift of many inmates from state prisons to county jails — a move that has required counties to hold more inmates for longer terms, while providing them with counseling, addiction recovery and other services.

“We have to find a way to get people on their feet, but do it in such a way so it’s not an automatic catch and release,” said Ortiz. “Because of problems at the state (level), we see situations where offenders are not being done any favors because they’re not being put on the road to make better decisions.”

Meanwhile, Crawford and Ortiz were united in opposing Senate Bill 1464, which would require law enforcement officers in California to enforce public health orders, including those related to COVID-19. “I think we need to do our part, make sure we listen to medical professionals, but I have a hard time with law enforcement being used to enforce a medical directive,” said Crawford of the legislation.

Faced with a question about how to combat an increase in catalytic converter thefts and other property crimes, both sheriff candidates endorsed increased citizen patrol efforts to provide extra eyes and ears for deputies — particularly to dissuade out-of-towners from coming into Napa County to steal.

“Crime is very transient, and it doesn’t respect jurisdiction lines,” said Ortiz, pointing to his efforts to boost neighborhood watch membership in American Canyon as its police chief. “In my time in American Canyon, about two-thirds of the crimes were committed by non-residents.”

Left unaddressed during Tuesday’s candidate forum were the circumstances of Crawford’s departure from the sheriff’s office, which took place about three weeks before Ortiz moved into the top job. Ground rules set by the League of Women Voters required the candidates to directly answer the selected questions and to avoid personal attacks on their opponent.

